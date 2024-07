Airbus Is Finally Back in Orbit. Does That Make the Stock a Buy?

At long last, Europe has a space rocket, the Ariane 6, able to compete with SpaceX and its ubiquitous Falcon 9. The Ariane 6 isn't a reusable rocket, it arrived four years later than it was supposed to, and it probably costs about twice as much as a Falcon.But for ArianeGroup, and its parent company Airbus (OTC: EADSY), their Ariane 6 rocket is finally a success.On Tuesday, July 9, to the repeated refrain of trajectoire nominal (translation: A-OK), Airbus sub-subsidiary Arianespace launched its new Ariane 6 rocket for the first time, built by its own parent company, ArianeGroup. Airbus is in turn a 50-50 owner of ArianeGroup, sharing ownership with France's Safran. For simplicity's sake, let's refer to this whole group as Airbus from here on out.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool