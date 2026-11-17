AirJoule Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A407AS / ISIN: US6121601016
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17.11.2026 19:46:11
AirJoule Technologies: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 16, 2026, AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) announced the acquisition of data center infrastructure provider BitSink alongside a refined platform roadmap. The transaction gives the company commercial revenue and access to fast-growing artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure markets. Three developments from the call highlight how management plans to unlock long-term shareholder value.
AirJoule acquired BitSink for a total of $27 million in upfront consideration. The transaction adds manufacturing capacity and $15 million in signed purchase orders for modular data center blocks. It gives the business a commercial footprint while creating a path to co-locate water generation units at customer sites with cooling demand.
Management split its core technology into two distinct offerings based on initial pilot results. Prime serves large-scale water generation where supply is scarce, while Core DH (a dedicated dehumidification platform) targets more than 40% energy savings compared with desiccant systems because it doesn't rely on traditional heating cycles.
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Nachrichten zu AirJoule Technologies
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15.11.26
|Ausblick: AirJoule Technologies mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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12.08.26
|Ausblick: AirJoule Technologies legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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|AirJoule Technologies
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