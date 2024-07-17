Aker ASA And Holding Companies Posts Pre-tax Profit In Q2

(RTTNews) - Norwegian oil exploration company Aker BP ASA (DETNF) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter profit before tax for Aker ASA And Holding Companies was 2.29 billion Norwegian kroner, compared to loss of 883 million kroner a year ago.

EBITDA was negative 104 million kroner, wider than last year's loss of 96 million kroner.

Aker BP Net profit continued operations grew to 561 million kroner from prior year's 397 million kroner. EBITDAX was 3.07 billion kroner, compared to 3.03 billion kroner a year ago.

Aker BP revenue grew to 3.38 billion kroner from prior year's 3.29 billion kroner. Net Production Volume fell to 444 mboepd from 481 mboepd last year.

Aker Solutions' net profit continued operations surged to 532 million kroner from last year's 27 million kroner. Revenue was 12.83 billion kroner from last year's 8.88 billion kroner.

Further, Aker BP raised full-year production guidance to 420-440 mboepd following strong production, and said the development projects continued on-track.

Production is expected to grow >20% from 2024 to 2028 to around 525 mboepd.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.