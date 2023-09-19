Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
19.09.2023 09:01:44

Aker Solutions Secures Contract From Shell For Nyhamna Facility In Norway

(RTTNews) - Aker Solutions ASA (AKKVF.PK), a Norwegian engineering and energy infrastructure company, Tuesday said it has secured a sizeable contract from British oil and gas major Shell Plc (SHEL, SHEL.L) to provide brownfield modifications services and maintenance support for the Nyhamna facility in Norway.

According to the company, a sizeable contract is between NOK 0.5 billion and NOK 1.5 billion.

Shell, as technical service provider to Gassco, has executed an option to extend a framework agreement for another four years, or until September 2028.

Under the contract, maintenance and modification services will be provided on the onshore Nyhamna natural gas processing plant in Aukra. The plant serves the Ormen Lange field and is connected to the Polarled pipeline in the Norwegian Sea.

Aker Solutions will book the contract as part of its third-quarter order intake.

Paal Eikeseth, executive vice president and head of Life Cycle, Aker Solutions, said, "This contract will be included in our already strong backlog built on long-term customer relations. We're pleased that Shell is giving us renewed trust to be its main contractor on this significant facility, and look forward to continuing the successful collaboration."

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Nachrichten

