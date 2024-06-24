|
24.06.2024 15:04:19
AKVA group ASA: Status buyback of own shares
As announced on 22 March 2024 AKVA Group ASA ("AKVA group" or the "Company") has initiated repurchase of up to 200,000 of the company's own shares to be used in its share programme for employees.
From 18 June through 24 June the company bought 17 660 shares at an weighted average price of NOK 64,9097. See the attached documents for detailed information about the transactions made.
The company has bought a total of 139 040 shares at an weighted average price of NOK 66,3327 since 22 March.
After these transactions, the company owns 297 756 treasury shares.
This information is made public by the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 5, as supplemented by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Dated: 24 June 2024
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
|Knut Nesse
|Chief Executive Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 91 37 62 20
|E-mail:
|knesse@akvagroup.com
|Ronny Meinkøhn
|Chief Financial Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 98 20 67 76
|E-mail:
|rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AKVA Group ASAmehr Nachrichten
|
11.05.24
|Ausblick: AKVA Group ASA legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu AKVA Group ASAmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AKVA Group ASA
|5,60
|-1,06%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach ifo-Index: Uneinheitliche Entwicklung an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX schließen stärker -- Asiens Märkte zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Montag Gewinne, während sich auch der DAX höher zeigte. Die Wall Street zeigt sich zum Start in die neue Woche mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich zum Wochenauftakt uneins.