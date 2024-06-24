24.06.2024 15:04:19

AKVA group ASA: Status buyback of own shares

As announced on 22 March 2024 AKVA Group ASA ("AKVA group" or the "Company") has initiated repurchase of up to 200,000 of the company's own shares to be used in its share programme for employees.

From 18 June through 24 June the company bought 17 660 shares at an weighted average price of NOK 64,9097. See the attached documents for detailed information about the transactions made.

The company has bought a total of 139 040 shares at an weighted average price of NOK 66,3327 since 22 March.

After these transactions, the company owns 297 756 treasury shares.

This information is made public by the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 5, as supplemented by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Dated: 24 June 2024
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 91 37 62 20
E-mail:knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny MeinkøhnChief Financial Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 98 20 67 76
E-mail:rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com




