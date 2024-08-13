|
13.08.2024 15:12:14
Alaska Airlines Invests In JetZero To Advance New Technology For Net Zero Carbon Emissions
(RTTNews) - Alaska Airlines (ALK) announced Tuesday an investment in JetZero, a company developing a new blended-wing body (BWB) aircraft that will provide up to 50% less fuel burn and lower emissions.
The investment reflects Alaska's commitment to advance new technology that will benefit the future of aviation, including those that enable the airlines' path to net zero carbon emissions. Alaska invested as part of JetZero's Series A last year and is the first airline to do so.
The investment, which includes options for future aircraft orders, was made through Alaska Star Ventures (ASV), the airline's investment arm whose purpose is to influence the future of the aviation industry.
ASV is focused on identifying and enabling the technologies that can help Alaska reach its ambitious goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2040. JetZero's BWB aircraft stands out with its innovative design that integrates the wings and fuselage into a single smooth shape, greatly reducing aerodynamic drag.
Due to an expected 50% fuel reduction compared to the current tube-and-wing design, the BWB will result in potential lower carbon emissions and operating costs.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alaska Air Group Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
07.08.24
|S&P 500-Titel Alaska Air Group-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Alaska Air Group-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
31.07.24
|S&P 500-Papier Alaska Air Group-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Alaska Air Group von vor 3 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.24
|S&P 500-Titel Alaska Air Group-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Alaska Air Group von vor einem Jahr gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
18.07.24
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 beendet den Donnerstagshandel in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
18.07.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 leichter (finanzen.at)
|
18.07.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
18.07.24
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 startet im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
17.07.24
|S&P 500-Wert Alaska Air Group-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Alaska Air Group-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Alaska Air Group Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alaska Air Group Inc.
|32,16
|-0,16%