Albany International Issues 2023 TCFD Report

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) announced today the publication of its 2023 Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report. The TCFD provides a common framework to articulate to stakeholders the Company’s strategy for managing its climate-related risks and opportunities, and to show how its products and operations are aligned with the transition to a low-carbon, sustainable global economy.

Highlights include the commitment to near-term company-wide Scopes 1 & 2 emissions reduction goals aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), waste reduction goals, and disclosure of Scope 3 (value chain) emissions. The SBTi’s goal is to accelerate companies across the world to support the global economy to halve emissions before 2030 and achieve net-zero before 2050.

"This has been an important year for us in terms of further developing our strategy, including new sustainability goals,” said Gunnar Kleveland, President and CEO of Albany International Corp. "We continue to support our customers in their sustainability efforts by enabling more efficient processes and more sustainable end-products, and we are proud to commit to our own operational sustainability goals. Our own operational performance will further support our customers’ sustainability efforts as part of their supply chain. Sustainability requires collaboration across our entire value chain, and we remain excited about the opportunities ahead for further collective innovation.”

Anna Yates, Corporate EHS & Sustainability said, "We are proud of our environmental progress this year. While there remains much to accomplish, we achieved two major milestones: setting our first operational sustainability goals and completing our first accounting of Scope 3 emissions. These important milestones set us up to accelerate our progress on sustainability, in collaboration with our customers and partners.”

The report is available for viewing and download at www.albint.com/sustainability.

