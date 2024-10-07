|
07.10.2024 22:15:00
Albany International to Present at the 2024 Baird Global Industrial Conference
Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) announced today that Gunnar Kleveland, President and CEO, and Robert Starr, Executive Vice President and CFO, will participate in a presentation at 10:50 a.m. Central Time, on Thursday November 14, 2024 at Baird’s Global Industrial Conference in Chicago.
About Albany International Corp.
Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses.
- Machine Clothing is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed, consumable belts essential for the manufacture of paper, paperboard, tissue and towel, pulp, non-wovens and a variety of other industrial applications.
- Albany Engineered Composites is a growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for demanding aerospace applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms.
Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 32 facilities in 14 countries, employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol: AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241007403696/en/
