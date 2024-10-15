Alcon Innovations on Display at AAO 2024 Demonstrate Efficiency and Performance

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, will showcase its latest clinical data and product innovations at the upcoming American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2024 annual meeting. Ophthalmologists, surgical staff, researchers, and industry leaders can visit Alcon at booth #4008 for hands-on demonstrations and engaging experiences.

"The heart of Alcon remains a relentless pursuit of improving outcomes and helping patients see brilliantly,” said Jim Di Filippo, Vice President and General Manager of U.S. Surgical at Alcon. "Our vision extends beyond this; we are equally focused on efficiency, ensuring our innovations deliver quality and performance. From pioneering technologies like Voyager™ DSLT and UNIFEYE™ to our cloud-connected Alcon Vision Suite, we are dedicated to advancing ophthalmology and streamlining surgical workflows.”

Alcon’s latest innovation for glaucoma therapy, the Voyager™ Direct Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty (DSLT) device, will be available for demonstration. Recently, Alcon expanded its glaucoma portfolio with the Voyager™ DSLT (formerly the Belkin Eagle). Like Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty (SLT), DSLT therapy delivers laser energy to the trabecular meshwork. Voyager™ DSLT’s proprietary eye-tracking technology ensures an accurate, automated treatment delivery through the limbus. This eliminates the need for a gonio lens or manual aiming necessary to conduct SLT.12 Due to this patient- and physician-friendly design, precision treatment, and streamlined workflow, Voyager™ DSLT is poised to become a first-line treatment in glaucoma care.5

During AAO 2024, Alcon will introduce the UNIFEYE™ Gas Delivery System. With the introduction of UNIFEYE™, Alcon gives surgeons confidence in the gas-to-air mixture by integrating all components for gas delivery in one handheld device. Surgeons gain improved accuracy via a predictable, precise gas-to-air ratio that mitigates the risk of delivering an unintended gas-to-air mixture, as well as a simplified and streamlined setup, eliminating the manual attachment of gas cylinders and filters that have historically wasted time and gas. 1-5, 6,11**†

In addition to UNIFEYE™, Alcon will debut the UNIPEXY™ Gas Delivery System. The highly portable UNIPEXY™ is designed for in-clinic convenience and also contains an integrated single-dose pico-cylinder comprised of perfluoropropane (C 3 F 8 ) or sulfur hexafluoride (SF 6 ) that puts everything needed to perform pneumatic retinopexy in the surgeon’s hand.1,2,7,10,11 UNIFEYE™ and UNIPEXY™, commercially available in 2025, will be available for demonstration at the Alcon booth.

Alcon will highlight new data on its industry-leading surgical products. A selection of studies to be presented at AAO include:

"Comparing the effects of two different intraocular pressure settings during routine phacoemulsification in patients with diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma; a randomized controlled feasibility trial” (ENHANSE). Presented as an electronic poster by David H. Steel, FRCOphth, MBBS

"Evaluation of the ergonomic consequences of using NGENUITY 3D compared to the standard microscope for cataract surgery, focused on eye movements, head positioning, blink rate and posture.” Presented as an electronic poster by Everardo Hernandez-Quintela, MD, MSC

"Visual Performance of a Trifocal IOL in Patients with Mild Open-Angle Glaucoma Undergoing Concurrent Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery.” Presented as an electronic poster by Steven D. Vold, MD

New pivotal data (COMET 2 & 3) for AR-15512 (acoltremon ophthalmic solution 0.003%) will be presented. Acoltremon ophthalmic solution 0.003% is an investigational drug candidate for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. The Phase 3 pivotal study results will be presented by David Wirta, MD, as an electronic poster titled "AR-15512: A Novel TRPM8 Agonist for the Treatment of the Signs and Symptoms of Dry Eye.”

Additional educational opportunities and experiences for Eye Care Professionals will be available at the Alcon booth #4008. For more about the Alcon products and services at the American Academy of Ophthalmology, please visit MyAlconatAAO.com.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

About Voyager™ Direct Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty (DSLT)

The Voyager DSLT (previously Belkin Eagle device) is a prescription ophthalmic laser device designed for performing selective laser trabeculoplasty. Refer to the device User Guide for a complete listing of indications, warnings, cautions and notes.

About UNIFEYE™

The UNIPURE (SF 6 or C 3 F 8 ) Ophthalmic Gas in the UNIFEYE Gas Delivery System is indicated for intraocular injection into the eye for the treatment of uncomplicated retinal detachments. Associated measures used include vitrectomy, fluid/air exchange, transconjunctival and transscleral cryotherapy, laser photocoagulation, and air/gas exchange.

About UNIPEXY™

The UNIPURE (SF 6 or C 3 F 8 ) Ophthalmic Gas in the UNIPEXY Gas Delivery System is indicated for intraocular injection into the eye for the treatment of uncomplicated retinal detachments. Associated measures used include vitrectomy, fluid/air exchange, transconjunctival and transscleral cryotherapy, and laser photocoagulation. Refer to the Directions for Use labeling for a complete list of important safety information, instructions, warnings, precautions, and adverse reactions.

*AR-15512 is an investigational drug product that has been filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval; it is not yet approved.

**Within 1.5% accuracy

† As compared to traditional methods of gas mixing

