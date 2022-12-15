ALE Solutions Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem to Enhance Customer Support

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and ALE Solutions (ALE), a FLEETCOR® (NYSE:FLT) company and a leader in lodging solutions to the insurance industry, announced that ALE has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner.

ALE is a temporary housing provider for insured policy holders displaced from their homes. As a Solution partner, ALE’s Ready for Guidewire integration will enable streamlined data transfer between ALE and Guidewire ClaimCenter users, saving time and increasing efficiency.

"As an industry expert, we are focused on finding the optimal housing solutions to meet the needs of both the insurer and policyholder,” said A.J. Novak, President, ALE Solutions. "ALE’s partnership with Guidewire supports our commitment to improving our technologies, helping adjusters manage the claims process more efficiently, and as a result, enhancing the overall policyholder experience.”

"We are delighted to welcome ALE as our latest Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner,” said Zachary Gustafson, General Manager, Claims & InsuranceNow, Guidewire. "ALE leverages its extensive property options and supplier relationships to provide temporary housing that is convenient and appropriate for the insured, while still cost efficient for the insurer. We are pleased to soon offer this solution integrated with Guidewire and extend these benefits to our joint customers.”

About ALE Solutions

ALE Solutions, Inc., a FLEETCOR company, is the nation’s leading provider of technology-based temporary housing for displaced policyholders and catastrophe teams. ALE Solutions serves at the request and approval of the insurance adjuster, delivering a seamless housing experience.

Our solutions are the result of our extensive property options: hotel, corporate apartment, single-family home or travel trailer. We consider all available options and leverage our supplier relationships to meet the specific needs of the family. Our greatest strengths include saving the adjuster’s time during the claim journey, reducing additional living-related housing expenses and enhancing the insurance company’s service to the insured. For more information, please visit www.alesolutions.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire’s solution ecosystem is the largest in the P&C industry, with over 175 solution partners providing over 185 integrations in the Guidewire Marketplace. Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

