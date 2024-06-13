Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
13.06.2024 11:43:29

Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA)
Alina Holdings PLC: Results of AGM

13-Jun-2024 / 10:43 GMT/BST

      

 

 

ALINA HOLDINGS PLC (“THE COMPANY”)

 

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 12 JUNE 2024 

 

RESULTS OF AGM

 

 

The Company announces that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 12 June 2024. Relevant resolutions have been submitted to the document viewing facility of the Financial Conduct Authority and the full results will also be available on the Company’s website, www.alina-holdings.com. The results were as follows:

 

 

Resolution 

 

        

 

 

 

For

Against

Withheld

1 

Adopt Directors’ Report and the Accounts for 31 December 2023

 

4,733,175

0

0

2 

Approve Directors’ Remuneration Report 

 

4,682,005

51,170

0

3

Re-appointment of auditors 

 

4,732,375

0

800

4

Re-appoint Mr Tim Donell

4,672,225

60,950

0

5

Directors’ authority to allot shares pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.

4,672,225

60,950

0

6

Directors’ authority to allot securities for cash pursuant to  section 570 of the Companies Act 2006.*

4,671,425

61,750

0

7

Approve the purchase of shares pursuant to section 701 of the Companies Act 2006.*

4,727,175

6,000

0

8

Authorise General Meetings (other than the AGM) to be called on 14 days’ notice*

4,726,375

6,800

0

 

*Special resolution  

 

 

 

END

 

 

 

 

Enquiries:
  •  

Alina Holdings Plc

 

 

enquiries@alina-holdings.com

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B1VS7G47
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: ALNA
LEI Code: 213800SOAIB9JVCV4D57
Sequence No.: 327856
EQS News ID: 1924633

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1924633&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

