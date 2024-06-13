|
13.06.2024 11:43:29
Alina Holdings PLC: Results of AGM
|
Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA)
ALINA HOLDINGS PLC (“THE COMPANY”)
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 12 JUNE 2024
RESULTS OF AGM
The Company announces that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 12 June 2024. Relevant resolutions have been submitted to the document viewing facility of the Financial Conduct Authority and the full results will also be available on the Company’s website, www.alina-holdings.com. The results were as follows:
*Special resolution
END
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B1VS7G47
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|ALNA
|LEI Code:
|213800SOAIB9JVCV4D57
|Sequence No.:
|327856
|EQS News ID:
|1924633
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
