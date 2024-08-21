ALLETE shareholders approve proposed transaction with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Global Infrastructure Partners

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) announced that its shareholders voted today to approve the company’s proposed transaction with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) at a special meeting of shareholders.

As previously announced, under the terms of the merger agreement, CPP Investments and GIP will acquire all outstanding common shares of Allete for $67 per share in cash, or $6.2 billion, without interest.

"We thank our shareholders for this strong demonstration of support for our transaction with CPP Investments and GIP, and for their investment in ALLETE over the past decades,” said ALLETE Chair, President, and CEO Bethany Owen. "Having reached this important milestone, we are now one step closer to realizing the meaningful benefits we see ahead for all ALLETE stakeholders as the result of this partnership. We will continue to work closely with our partners in the months ahead to complete this transaction and enter our next chapter of growth for ALLETE, while continuing our excellent customer service, commitments to our communities, and opportunities for our employees."

Based on the preliminary vote count from today’s special shareholder meeting, approximately 97% of votes cast were in favor of the proposed transaction, representing approximately 74% of all outstanding shares. The final voting results will be reported in a Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Approval by ALLETE shareholders was a condition to the closing of the transaction, which remains subject to certain regulatory approvals, including by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and other customary closing conditions. ALLETE expects to complete the transaction in mid-2025.

ALLETE, Inc. is an energy company headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, Minnesota; BNI Energy in Bismarck, North Dakota; and New Energy Equity, headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland; and has an 8% equity interest in the American Transmission Co. More information about ALLETE is available at www.allete.com.

ALE-CORP

ALLETE calculates and reports carbon emissions based on the GHG Protocol. Details are in ALLETE’s Corporate Sustainability Report.

