Alliance Laundry Holdings Aktie

Alliance Laundry Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41JQY / ISIN: US01862Q1076

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13.08.2026 13:41:26

Alliance Laundry Holdings Updates 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Alliance Laundry Holdings (ALH) said, based on the strength of second quarter performance and visibility into the second half of the year, it is raising the range of adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2026 and firming up Net Leverage guidance. Revenue guidance remains unchanged. Adjusted EBITDA growth has been raised to 8% to 10%, from the prior range of 7% to 8%, as the company realizes the benefit of price and volume increases alongside the realization of continued cost-down initiatives. Revenue growth guidance remains at 6% to 7%. The company now expects achieving net leverage of 2.0x in fiscal 2026, absent any other capital allocation opportunities, down from the prior disclosure of low 2x range.

Second quarter net income was $69 million compared to $31 million in the prior year quarter. Earnings per share was $0.34 compared to $0.18. Adjusted net income increased approximately 55% to $83 million versus $53 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased 12% to $134 million. Adjusted net income per share was $0.41 compared to $0.31. Net revenue increased 7% to $477 million compared to $447 million in the prior year quarter.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Alliance Laundry shares are up 5.75 percent to $27.41.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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