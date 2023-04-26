AlloVir Announces Positive Results Including Long-Term Mortality Data in Phase 2 Posoleucel Multi-Virus Prevention Study in Oral Presentation at EBMT 2023

AlloVir, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late-clinical stage allogeneic T cell immunotherapy company, today announced the presentation of positive long-term, follow-up data from the Phase 2 study of posoleucel for the prevention of clinically significant infections from six common and devastating viruses in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (allo-HCT) recipients. Posoleucel is the company’s investigational, allogeneic, off-the-shelf, multi-virus specific T cell therapy, designed to target adenovirus (AdV), BK virus (BKV), cytomegalovirus (CMV), Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), human herpesvirus-6 (HHV-6) and JC virus (JCV). These new findings demonstrate that the high-risk allo-HCT patients who received posoleucel experienced continued low rates of clinically significant infections and end-organ disease and 0% non-relapse mortality. These data were highlighted today in an oral presentation (Abstract OS08-03) at the 49th annual meeting of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT 2023).

"The data presented today provide further evidence supporting the potential benefits of using posoleucel to prevent viral infection in high-risk allo-HCT patients. The non-relapse mortality rate in patients receiving posoleucel was 0% through week 52 which compares favorably with published non-relapse mortality rates among allo-HCT patients ranging from 9 percent to over 15 percent," said Diana Brainard, MD, CEO, AlloVir. "Our global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trial further exploring the potential of posoleucel for multi-virus prevention is well underway and we anticipate data from this registrational study in 2024. If successful, an option that prevents viral infection, such as posoleucel, could transform the care of allo-HCT patients."

"The majority of allo-HCT recipients reactivate one or more of posoleucel's six target viruses post allo-HCT, which can lead to clinically significant infections, prolonged morbidity, hospitalization and premature death," said Sanjeet Singh Dadwal, MD, Chief, Division of Infectious Diseases, and Professor of Medicine, at City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, and lead investigator of the posoleucel multi-virus prevention Phase 2 study. "This long-term 0% non-relapse mortality result builds upon the positive data through week 26 post-HCT, which was reported at the end of last year. These long-term follow-up data suggest that posoleucel could significantly impact patient outcomes. When available, I look forward to seeing the larger data set from the ongoing Phase 3 program."

Phase 2 Multi-Virus Prevention Study

This open-label Phase 2 study evaluated the efficacy and safety of posoleucel for the prevention of clinically significant viral infections and disease caused by six target viruses: AdV, BKV, CMV, EBV, HHV-6 and JCV. The prevention study encompassed both the prophylaxis of patients at high risk for viral reactivation and the preemptive treatment of patients with viral reactivation who had not yet developed clinically significant infections or disease.

Patients received up to seven biweekly posoleucel infusions and were tested for viremia by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) on a weekly basis against all six viruses over a period of 14 weeks. After this dosing period, patients were followed through Week 26. The primary study endpoint was the number of new onset clinically significant infections or end-organ disease through Week 14. Details from the Phase 2 study were reported in December 2022 and can be found here.

The study also included a 52-week follow-up visit, data from which were presented today at EBMT. These new data demonstrate that, of the 26 patients dosed with posoleucel, the five deaths were all related to relapse/progression of underlying disease; none were due to infection or deemed treatment-related, resulting in 0% non-relapse mortality.

More information on the ongoing, global, registrational, Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial of posoleucel for multi-virus prevention can be found on clinicaltrials.gov under the study ID (NCT05305040).

About Posoleucel

AlloVir's lead product, posoleucel, is in late-stage clinical development as an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, multi-virus-specific T cell therapy targeting six viral pathogens in immunocompromised individuals: adenovirus (AdV), BK virus (BKV), cytomegalovirus (CMV), Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), human herpesvirus-6 (HHV-6) and JC virus (JCV). In the positive Phase 2 proof-of-concept CHARMS study, more than 90% of patients who failed conventional treatment and received posoleucel demonstrated a complete or partial clinical response based on predefined criteria, most with complete elimination of detectable virus in the blood and resolution of major clinical symptoms.

Based on the strength of the posoleucel Phase 2 data for both treatment and prevention, the FDA has granted posoleucel Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation for each of the three indications being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials – for the treatment of hemorrhagic cystitis (HC) caused by BKV, for the treatment of AdV infection in adults and children following allo-HCT, and for the prevention of clinically significant infections and disease caused by posoleucel's six target viruses. The FDA also granted posoleucel Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of virus-associated HC. The European Medicines Agency has granted posoleucel PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) designation for the treatment of serious infections with AdV, BKV, CMV, EBV and HHV-6, and Orphan Medicinal Product designation as a potential treatment of viral diseases and infections in patients undergoing HCT.

About AlloVir

AlloVir is a leading late clinical-stage allogeneic T cell immunotherapy company with a focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases in pediatric and adult patients with weakened immune systems. The company's innovative and proprietary technology platforms leverage off-the-shelf, allogeneic, single- and multi-virus-specific T cells for patients with T cell deficiencies who are at risk from the life-threatening consequences of viral diseases. AlloVir's technology and manufacturing process enable the potential for the treatment and prevention of a spectrum of devastating viruses with each single allogeneic cell therapy. The company is advancing multiple mid- and late-stage clinical trials across its product portfolio. For more information, visit www.allovir.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

