01.05.2023 13:00:00

AlloVir to Present at the BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference

AlloVir, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late-clinical stage allogeneic T cell immunotherapy company, announced today that Diana Brainard, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 8:40 a.m. PDT.

A live webcast and archived replay of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Press section of the AlloVir website at https://ir.allovir.com.

About AlloVir

AlloVir is a leading late clinical-stage cell therapy company with a focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases in pediatric and adult patients with weakened immune systems. The company’s innovative and proprietary technology platforms leverage off-the-shelf, allogeneic, single- and multi-virus-specific T cells for patients with T cell deficiencies who are at risk from the life-threatening consequences of viral diseases. AlloVir’s technology and manufacturing process enable the potential for the treatment and prevention of a spectrum of devastating viruses with each single allogeneic cell therapy. The company is advancing multiple mid- and late-stage clinical trials across its product portfolio. For more information visit www.allovir.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

