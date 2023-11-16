|
16.11.2023 13:00:00
AlloVir to Present at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference
AlloVir, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late-clinical stage allogeneic T cell immunotherapy company, today announced that Diana Brainard, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York City, NY on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
A live webcast and archived replay of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Press section of the AlloVir website at https://ir.allovir.com.
About AlloVir
AlloVir is a leading late-clinical stage cell therapy company focused on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases in pediatric and adult patients with weakened immune systems. The company's innovative and proprietary technology platform leverages off-the-shelf, allogeneic, single- and multi-virus-specific T cells for patients with T cell deficiencies who are at risk from the life-threatening consequences of viral diseases. AlloVir's technology and manufacturing process enable the potential for the treatment and prevention of a spectrum of devastating viruses with each single allogeneic cell therapy. The company is advancing multiple mid- and late-stage clinical trials across its product portfolio. For more information, visit www.allovir.com or follow us on Twitter/X or LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231116711808/en/
