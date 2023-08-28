AlloVir to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

AlloVir, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late-clinical stage allogeneic T cell immunotherapy company, today announced that Diana Brainard, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 4:55 pm ET

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 12:00 pm ET

A live webcast and archived replay of these presentations will be available on the Investors & Press section of the AlloVir website at https://ir.allovir.com.

About AlloVir

AlloVir is a leading late-clinical stage cell therapy company focused on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases in pediatric and adult patients with weakened immune systems. The company's innovative and proprietary technology platform leverages off-the-shelf, allogeneic, single- and multi-virus-specific T cells for patients with T cell deficiencies who are at risk from the life-threatening consequences of viral diseases. AlloVir's technology and manufacturing process enable the potential for the treatment and prevention of a spectrum of devastating viruses with each single allogeneic cell therapy. The company is advancing multiple mid- and late-stage clinical trials across its product portfolio. For more information, visit www.allovir.com or follow us on Twitter/X or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230828772319/en/