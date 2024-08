Allstate To Sell Employer Voluntary Benefits Business To StanCorp Financial For $2.0 Bln

(RTTNews) - Allstate Corp. (ALL) agreed to sell the Employer Voluntary Benefits business to StanCorp Financial Group Inc. for $2.0 billion in cash.

Allstate noted that the sale is the initial step in a strategic move to maximize the growth potential of its three Allstate Health & Benefits businesses—Employer Voluntary Benefits, Individual, and Group Health—by merging them with companies that offer complementary capabilities.

Allstate stated that the sale is anticipated to generate a gain of approximately $600 million and increase deployable capital by $1.6 billion.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.