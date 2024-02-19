Almirall Licenses an Anti-IL-21 Monoclonal Antibody From Novo Nordisk to Develop It as a First-in-Class Agent in Dermatology

Almirall S.A. (BME: ALM), a global pharmaceutical company dedicated to medical dermatology, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Novo Nordisk for rights to the IL-21 blocking monoclonal antibody NN-8828. Under the agreement, Almirall obtains global rights to develop and commercialize this monoclonal antibody in certain fields, including immune inflammatory dermatological diseases.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240218250953/en/

Almirall R&D (Photo: Business Wire)

Almirall will accelerate the development of the asset to address key dermatological diseases taking responsibility for the global development and future commercialization in these indications. Novo Nordisk will receive an upfront payment as well as additional development and commercial milestone payments and tiered royalties based upon future global sales.

NN-8828 is a first-in-class in dermatology, high affinity monoclonal antibody that targets the cytokine IL-21 and has been developed by Novo Nordisk up to Phase ll in non-dermatological indications. NN-8828 has the potential to block the activation of the downstream signaling pathways of IL-21 and inhibit the pathophysiological functions induced by this cytokine in several immune cells. This differentiated mechanism makes NN-8828 a promising option for the treatment of inflammatory and autoimmune skin disorders.

"At Almirall, we are dedicated to developing the best possible treatments for patients suffering from skin diseases.” said Dr. Karl Ziegelbauer, Chief Scientific Officer of Almirall. "This new partnership builds on our innovation strategy and will allow us to explore the innovative approach of IL-21 blockage as a possible new pathway to effectively treat a range of dermatological diseases.”

About Almirall

Almirall is a global pharmaceutical company dedicated to medical dermatology. We closely collaborate with leading scientists, healthcare professionals, and patients to deliver our purpose: to transform the patients' world by helping them realize their hopes and dreams for a healthy life. We are at the forefront of science to deliver ground-breaking, differentiated medical dermatology innovations that address patients´ needs.

Almirall, founded in 1944 and headquartered in Barcelona, is publicly traded on the Spanish Stock Exchange (ticker: ALM). Almirall (total revenue in 2023: €898.8 MM, 1900 employees globally) has a direct presence in 21 countries and affiliates in over 70 others.

For more information, please visit almirall.com.

Legal warning

This document includes only summary information and is not intended to be exhaustive. The facts, figures and opinions contained in this document, in addition to the historical ones, are "forward-looking statements". These statements are based on the information currently available and the best estimates and assumptions that the Company considers reasonable. These statements involve risks and uncertainties beyond the control of the Company. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those declared by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly waives any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, goals or estimates contained in this document to reflect any changes in the assumptions, events or circumstances on which such forward-looking statements are based, unless required by the applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240218250953/en/