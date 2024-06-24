24.06.2024 14:34:10

Alnylam Surges In Pre-market After Its Heart Disease Drug Meets Primary Goal In Late-stage Study

(RTTNews) - Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) were rising more than 39 percent in pre-market on Monday to $231, after the company's Phase 3 HELIOS-B study evaluating vutrisiran in Transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) met primary goal.

In the study, patients with ATTR-CM were randomized to receive either vutrisiran or placebo for a period of up to 36 months. Results from the study showed statistically significant reduction in the composite of all-cause mortality and recurrent cardiovascular (CV) events in both the overall population and in the monotherapy population. Additionally, treatment with vutrisiran reduced all-cause mortality in the overall population and in the monotherapy population up to month 42.

Alnylam plans to file global regulatory submissions starting later this year including a supplemental New Drug Application to the FDA seeking priority review.

Alnylam shares had closed at $165.70, up 5.27 percent on Friday. The stock has traded in the range of $141.98 - $218.88 in the last 1 year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 207,40 -1,38% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX leichter -- DAX mit Verlusten -- Asiens Märkte letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich auf negativem Terrain. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Dienstag uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen