Alnylam Surges In Pre-market After Its Heart Disease Drug Meets Primary Goal In Late-stage Study

(RTTNews) - Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) were rising more than 39 percent in pre-market on Monday to $231, after the company's Phase 3 HELIOS-B study evaluating vutrisiran in Transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) met primary goal.

In the study, patients with ATTR-CM were randomized to receive either vutrisiran or placebo for a period of up to 36 months. Results from the study showed statistically significant reduction in the composite of all-cause mortality and recurrent cardiovascular (CV) events in both the overall population and in the monotherapy population. Additionally, treatment with vutrisiran reduced all-cause mortality in the overall population and in the monotherapy population up to month 42.

Alnylam plans to file global regulatory submissions starting later this year including a supplemental New Drug Application to the FDA seeking priority review.

Alnylam shares had closed at $165.70, up 5.27 percent on Friday. The stock has traded in the range of $141.98 - $218.88 in the last 1 year.