Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
15.12.2025 17:45:00
Alphabet Is Preparing Its Death Blow to Cable TV as We Know It
The U.S. cable television industry was already hanging by a thread. Technology giant Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may be about to completely snip it.This is the likely outcome of a move that Alphabet's cable-television alternative -- YouTube TV -- recently announced it would soon be making. Although details are still scant, the company plainly said, "Early next year, we'll launch YouTube TV Plans, bringing more choice and flexibility to our subscribers with over 10 genre-specific packages."And yes, all-important sports is one of those genres. This sports option will include programming from at least Fox, Comcast's NBC, and Walt Disney's ESPN -- brands that are also trying to build stand-alone sports entertainment services outside of cable television with much of the same programming content that YouTube TV's sports-centric bundle will offer. They'll now be competing with their own distribution partner.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!