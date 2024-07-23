|
23.07.2024 16:18:36
Alphabet's Most Import Earnings Metric Today -- And It's Not About AI
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) reports earnings after the market closes today and the most important business to watch will be the old-school search business. A year ago, AI was supposed to disrupt search but that hasn't happened and the business is growing again. If that continues, the stock could march higher. Travis Hoium goes through what to watch for in this video.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of July 22, 2024. The video was published on July 23, 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
