Altimmune Initiates Search For New CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Altimmune (ALT) announced that Richard Eisenstadt, Chief Financial Officer, passed away on June 24, 2024. The duties have been assumed and are being performed by the company's finance and accounting team. The company has initiated a search for replacement.

Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity and MASH.

