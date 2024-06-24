Altimmune Presents Phase 2 Trial Data On Pemvidutide In Obesity

(RTTNews) - Altimmune Inc. (ALT) presented data from the 48-week Phase 2 MOMENTUM clinical trial of pemvidutide, its GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist candidate, in obesity, including the results of a recently completed body composition analysis, at the American Diabetes Association's (ADA) 84th Scientific Sessions. Full analysis of body composition data showed class-leading lean mass preservation with 21.9% of weight loss attributable to lean mass and 78.1% attributable to fat.

The company noted that the trial enrolled 391 subjects with obesity, or overweight with at least one co-morbidity and without diabetes. Subjects were randomized 1:1:1:1 to 1.2 mg, 1.8 mg, 2.4 mg pemvidutide or placebo administered weekly for 48 weeks in conjunction with diet and exercise. A subgroup of subjects was evaluated in a body composition analysis.

At Week 48, subjects receiving pemvidutide achieved mean weight losses of 10.3%, 11.2%, 15.6% and 2.2% at the 1.2 mg, 1.8 mg, and 2.4 mg doses and placebo, respectively, with a near-linear continued weight loss observed on the 2.4 mg dose at the end of treatment.

The full MRI-based body composition analysis included 50 subjects who received pemvidutide and showed that subjects in the pemvidutide groups had an average lean mass loss of 21.9% with 78.1% of weight loss attributable to fat. In addition, pemvidutide resulted in robust reductions in serum lipids and improvements in blood pressure without imbalances in cardiac events, arrhythmias or clinically meaningful increases in heart rate.

