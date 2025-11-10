Alvotech Wins Legal Battle In The UK High Court For AVT06, A Eylea Biosimilar

(RTTNews) - Alvotech (ALVO), a biotech company, on Monday reported that the UK High Court has rejected Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bayer AG's injunction request to block Alvotech and its contract manufacturing organisation in the United Kingdom from selling AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea.

The case focused on whether Alvotech's manufacturing of AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea, in the UK violated Regeneron's and Bayer's patent rights under the Supplementary Protection Certificate or SPC framework.

The verdict will support the commercial launches of Alvotech's biosimilar in the European Economic Area, the United Kingdom, and other countries after the expiry date of Supplementary Protection Certificates for Eylea on November 23, 2025.

After the decision in favour, Alvotech shares were trading 5.60% higher at $6.03 in premarket trading.

Eylea, developed by Regeneron Pharma, is approved to treat Neovascular Wet age-related macular degeneration or AMD, Macular oedema following retinal vein occlusion or RVO, Diabetic macular oedema or DME, Diabetic retinopathy or DR, and Retinopathy of prematurity or ROP. Eylea currently has six biosimilars.

The European Commission approved AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea, under the brand name Mynzepli, on August 21, 2025, for marketing in the European Economic Area. The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency or MHRA approved AVT06 for marketing in the UK on August 28, 2025.