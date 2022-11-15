Alzamend Neuro CEO Stephan Jackman to Appear on Fox Business Network to Discuss Therapeutic Pipeline

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) ("Alzamend”), an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease ("Alzheimer’s”), bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder ("MDD”) and post-traumatic stress disorder ("PTSD”), today announced that CEO Stephan Jackman will be interviewed on the Fox Business Network news channel on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Mr. Jackman will appear on the "Making Money with Charles Payne” show that airs between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. ET. "I am delighted to discuss the achievements of this past year, including the initiation of a Phase IIA study for AL001, a pre-investigational new drug submission and response for additional indications for AL001, and most recently the favorable response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to initiate a Phase I/IIA trial with ALZN002, our immunotherapeutic vaccine,” said Stephan Jackman, Chief Executive Officer of Alzamend. "2023 is shaping up to be an exciting year as we move forward with both clinical programs.”

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend is an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, bipolar disorder, MDD and PTSD. Our mission is to rapidly develop and market safe and effective treatments. Our current pipeline consists of two novel therapeutic drug candidates, AL001 - a patented ionic cocrystal technology delivering lithium via a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline and salicylate, and ALZN002 - a patented method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of a patient’s immunological system to combat Alzheimer’s. Both of our product candidates are licensed from the University of South Florida Research Foundation, Inc. pursuant to royalty-bearing exclusive worldwide licenses.

