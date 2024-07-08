|
Amarin's Chinese Partner Gets NMPA's Approval For Vascepa For Cardiovascular Risk Reduction
(RTTNews) - Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Monday said its partner in China, EddingPharm has received approval for Vascepa from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). Vascepa has been approved to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events as an adjunct to statin therapy in adult patients with elevated triglyceride levels and other high-risk characteristics.
Following the approval in China, Amarin is entitled to get a milestone payment of $15 million. Amarin will also get tiered double-digit percentage royalties on net sales of Vascepa in the territory.
In June last year, NMPA had approved Vascepa as an adjunct to diet to cut the levels of triglyceride in adult patients suffering from severe hypertriglyceridemia.
Vascepa has already been approved in the US, and various European countries for cardiovascular risk reduction in patients with elevated triglyceride levels.
