Amazon, Walmart, Dollar General, and Dollar Tree All Agree On 1 Thing About the U.S. Economy. What Does It Mean for Investors?

Everyone likely knows that something is up with the U.S. economy -- it's a major talking point for the upcoming presidential election. That said, it's hard to say what exactly is happening. But Dollar General (NYSE: DG) CEO Todd Vasos believes he has a better idea than most.On Aug. 29, Dollar General reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2024, and Vasos went into finer detail than usual to discuss what's happening beneath the surface. And for low-income Americans, the picture isn't pretty.Dollar General has over 20,000 locations and positions itself in rural areas where people might not have many shopping options. But these tend to be lower-income areas, meaning that a large percentage of its customers -- over 60% -- earn less than $35,000 per year. This income bracket is struggling.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool