:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
28.02.2026 18:03:00
Amazon's Best Days Could Still Be Yet to Come
It's easy to think that Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) best days must be behind it. The company has grown from the garage of founder Jeff Bezos to become a multi-trillion-dollar enterprise in the span of only 30 years. It has become the leading force in e-commerce, forcing the entire retail industry to pivot and embrace online distribution and home delivery. And because it has embraced technology within its own business, Amazon has built up the expertise to offer groundbreaking tools to clients through its Amazon Web Services (AWS) division, and that business has become a leader in cloud computing.Yet even though the company has grown so much already, Amazon's future still looks bright. Recently, CEO Andy Jassy went through all the ideas he has to help foster further expansion for the company. If Jassy can execute well in turning these ideas into popular products and services, then shareholders might look back on the mid-2020s as the time when Amazon truly realized its full potential. In this third and final article on Amazon for the Voyager Portfolio, you'll learn more about Jassy's plans and whether they'll come to fruition.Image source: Amazon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
