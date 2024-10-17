|
17.10.2024 10:45:00
Amazon's Latest Healthcare Move Could Be a Big Problem for Walgreens and CVS
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been showing a lot of interest in healthcare in recent years. It launched an online pharmacy in 2020, and last year, it acquired primary care company One Medical. It also got into telehealth before abandoning that business. But one thing's for sure: Healthcare is on the tech giant's radar.Retail pharmacy giants Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) and CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) have been struggling in recent years, but the looming threat from Amazon hasn't crippled their businesses by any means -- at least not yet. But Amazon's latest move does have the potential to drastically cut into their retail operations.On Oct. 9, Amazon announced that it would be opening more pharmacies across the country, and that it would offer free prescription delivery in 20 new markets next year, which more than doubles its footprint. By the end of next year, Amazon says that 45% of people in the U.S. will be able to get same-day delivery for prescriptions. And the company says that in most cases, people can order by 4 p.m. and still receive their prescription the same day. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
