17.10.2024 10:45:00

Amazon's Latest Healthcare Move Could Be a Big Problem for Walgreens and CVS

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been showing a lot of interest in healthcare in recent years. It launched an online pharmacy in 2020, and last year, it acquired primary care company One Medical. It also got into telehealth before abandoning that business. But one thing's for sure: Healthcare is on the tech giant's radar.Retail pharmacy giants Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) and CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) have been struggling in recent years, but the looming threat from Amazon hasn't crippled their businesses by any means -- at least not yet. But Amazon's latest move does have the potential to drastically cut into their retail operations.On Oct. 9, Amazon announced that it would be opening more pharmacies across the country, and that it would offer free prescription delivery in 20 new markets next year, which more than doubles its footprint. By the end of next year, Amazon says that 45% of people in the U.S. will be able to get same-day delivery for prescriptions. And the company says that in most cases, people can order by 4 p.m. and still receive their prescription the same day. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walgreens Boots Alliance Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Walgreens Boots Alliance Incmehr Analysen

04.01.24 Walgreens Boots Alliance Neutral UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

:be AG Inhaber-Akt 2,40 20,00% :be AG Inhaber-Akt
CVS Health Corp 58,76 -0,34% CVS Health Corp
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc 9,86 1,60% Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX volatil -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher - Hang Seng legt zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelt am Freitag um die Nulllinie, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt höher notiert. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Freitag in Grün.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen