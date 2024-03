AMC Entertainment Announces Equity Distribution Agreement For Up To $250 Mln Class A Common Stock

(RTTNews) - AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has entered into an equity distribution agreement with Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Barclays Capital Inc., B. Riley Securities Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, as sales agents, relating to the shares of Class A common stock, par value $0.01. The company may, through sales agents, offer and sell from time to time Class A common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $250 million.

The company noted that settlement of any sales of Class A common stock will occur on the second business day following the date on which such sales were made.