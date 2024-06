AMC Networks Drops 10% In Pre-market On Private Offering Of $125 Mln In Sr. Notes

(RTTNews) - Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX), an entertainment company, were falling more than 10 percent in pre-market on Monday to $14, after announcing its plan to privately offer $125 million of convertible senior notes due 2029.

AMC Networks expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes including repayment of debt.

AMC Networks shares had closed at $15.71, up 0.51 percent on Friday. The stock has traded in the range of $9.87 - $20.97 in the last 1 year.