AMCON Distributing Company Reports Results for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2022

AMCON Distributing Company ("AMCON”) (NYSE American: DIT), an Omaha, Nebraska based consumer products company, is pleased to announce fully diluted earnings per share of $28.59 on net income available to common shareholders of $16.7 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.

"We are pleased with our fiscal 2022 results. Our entire organization did an outstanding job this year, securing the products and staffing necessary for success in the convenience distribution industry. AMCON has a long-standing core operating philosophy of providing a superior level of customer service. The customer-centric approach we embrace has guided us through these challenging times and helped ensure that AMCON’s customers have received a consistent and timely flow of goods and services,” said Christopher H. Atayan, AMCON’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. He further noted, "We continue to actively seek strategic acquisition opportunities for operators who want to align with our customer-centric management philosophy and further the legacy of their enterprises.”

The wholesale distribution segment reported revenues of $2.0 billion and operating income of $35.6 million for fiscal 2022 and the retail health food segment reported revenues of $46.2 million and operating income of $0.5 million for fiscal 2022.

"We are investing heavily in our foodservice and technology platforms and associated staffing for these strategic focus areas. In addition, AMCON is developing a new 173,500 square foot facility in Springfield, Missouri which will support our customers’ growth initiatives. We are also looking to expand our geographic reach, to serve our customers as they grow their store footprint,” said Andrew C. Plummer, AMCON’s President and Chief Operating Officer.

Charles J. Schmaderer, AMCON’s Chief Financial Officer said, "At September 30, 2022, our shareholders’ equity was $92.8 million. During fiscal 2022, we turned our inventory 19 times and continue to prioritize high levels of daily liquidity.” Mr. Schmaderer also added, "We are delighted with the results of our investment in Team Sledd, LLC.”

AMCON’s Healthy Edge Retail Group plays an important role in the health and wellness of the communities it serves. Our long-term relationship with the organic/natural products vendor community has enabled our stores to meet the demands of our customers for total wellness solutions. Our strategy is to offer a broad selection of the highest quality organic and natural merchandise available supported by a high degree of customer service not found at other big box retailers within our industry. We continue to rationalize our base of stores as well as developing new store opportunities.

AMCON is a leading Convenience Distributor of consumer products, including beverages, candy, tobacco, groceries, foodservice, frozen and refrigerated foods, automotive supplies and health and beauty care products with distribution centers in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee and West Virginia. AMCON, through its Healthy Edge Retail Group, operates nineteen (19) health and natural product retail stores in the Midwest and Florida.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. A number of factors could affect the future results of the Company and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements including, without limitation, availability of sufficient cash resources to conduct its business and meet its capital expenditures needs and the other factors described under Item 1.A. of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. Moreover, past financial performance should not be considered a reliable indicator of future performance. Accordingly, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to all such forward-looking statements.

Visit AMCON Distributing Company's web site at: www.amcon.com

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September September 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 431,576 $ 519,591 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $2.5 million at September 2022 and $0.9 million September 2021 62,367,888 35,844,163 Inventories, net 134,654,637 95,212,085 Income taxes receivable 819,595 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,702,084 4,999,125 Total current assets 210,975,780 136,574,964 Property and equipment, net 48,085,520 16,012,524 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 19,941,009 17,846,529 Note receivable, net of current portion — 3,325,000 Goodwill 5,277,950 4,436,950 Other intangible assets, net 2,093,113 500,000 Equity method investment — 9,380,343 Other assets 2,751,155 334,819 Total assets $ 289,124,527 $ 188,411,129 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 39,962,363 $ 24,235,042 Accrued expenses 14,446,210 11,468,955 Accrued wages, salaries and bonuses 7,811,207 4,489,852 Income taxes payable — 867,160 Current operating lease liabilities 6,454,473 5,513,390 Current maturities of long-term debt 1,595,309 561,202 Current mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest 1,712,095 — Total current liabilities 71,981,657 47,135,601 Credit facilities 91,262,438 43,650,865 Deferred income tax liability, net 2,328,588 1,531,228 Long-term operating lease liabilities 13,787,721 12,669,157 Long-term debt, less current maturities 7,384,260 5,054,265 Mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest, less current portion 9,446,460 — Other long-term liabilities 103,968 757,387 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized — — Common stock, $.01 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized, 584,789 shares outstanding at September 2022 and 551,369 shares outstanding at September 2021 9,168 8,834 Additional paid-in capital 26,903,201 24,918,781 Retained earnings 96,784,353 83,552,298 Treasury stock at cost (30,867,287 ) (30,867,287 ) Total shareholders’ equity 92,829,435 77,612,626 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 289,124,527 $ 188,411,129

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Fiscal Years Ended September 2022 2021 Sales (including excise taxes of $467.1 million and $403.9 million, respectively) $ 2,010,798,385 $ 1,672,378,581 Cost of sales 1,883,078,819 1,571,829,805 Gross profit 127,719,566 100,548,776 Selling, general and administrative expenses 101,474,359 79,631,140 Depreciation and amortization 3,643,840 3,093,017 105,118,199 82,724,157 Operating income 22,601,367 17,824,619 Other expense (income): Interest expense 2,249,552 1,339,560 Change in fair value of mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest 1,476,986 — Other (income), net (2,600,675 ) (203,228 ) 1,125,863 1,136,332 Income from operations before income taxes 21,475,504 16,688,287 Income tax expense 6,473,380 4,501,000 Equity method investment earnings, net of tax 1,670,133 3,357,978 Net income available to common shareholders $ 16,672,257 $ 15,545,265 Basic earnings per share available to common shareholders $ 29.37 $ 28.24 Diluted earnings per share available to common shareholders $ 28.59 $ 27.36 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 567,697 550,551 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 583,062 568,103 Dividends paid per common share $ 5.72 $ 5.72

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Additional Common Stock Treasury Stock Paid-in Retained Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Total Balance, October 1, 2020 869,867 $ 8,697 (332,152 ) $ (30,861,549 ) $ 24,282,058 $ 71,362,334 $ 64,791,540 Dividends on common stock, $5.72 per share — — — — — (3,355,301 ) (3,355,301 ) Compensation expense and issuance of stock in connection with equity-based awards 13,722 137 — — 636,723 — 636,860 Repurchase of common stock — — (68 ) (5,738 ) — — (5,738 ) Net income available to common shareholders — — — — — 15,545,265 15,545,265 Balance, September 30, 2021 883,589 $ 8,834 (332,220 ) $ (30,867,287 ) $ 24,918,781 $ 83,552,298 $ 77,612,626 Dividends on common stock, $5.72 per share — — — — — (3,440,202 ) (3,440,202 ) Compensation expense and issuance of stock in connection with equity-based awards 33,420 334 — — 1,984,420 — 1,984,754 Net income available to common shareholders — — — — — 16,672,257 16,672,257 Balance, September 30, 2022 917,009 $ 9,168 (332,220 ) $ (30,867,287 ) $ 26,903,201 $ 96,784,353 $ 92,829,435

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS September September 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income available to common shareholders $ 16,672,257 $ 15,545,265 Adjustments to reconcile net income available to common shareholders to net cash flows from (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 3,572,953 3,093,017 Amortization 70,887 — Equity method investment earnings, net of tax (1,670,133 ) (3,357,978 ) Gain on re-valuation of equity method investment to fair value (2,387,411 ) — Gain on sales of property and equipment (140,139 ) (9,864 ) Equity-based compensation 3,103,320 2,415,156 Deferred income taxes 797,360 (275,347 ) Provision for losses on doubtful accounts (32,420 ) 50,000 Inventory allowance 212,637 37,708 Change in fair value of mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest 1,476,986 — Changes in assets and liabilities net of effects of business acquisition: Accounts receivable 3,032,876 (1,615,734 ) Inventories 3,240,946 3,721,980 Prepaid and other current assets (5,344,754 ) (2,732,480 ) Equity method investment distributions 1,095,467 1,392,730 Other assets (730,391 ) 48,967 Accounts payable 332,400 1,998,494 Accrued expenses and accrued wages, salaries and bonuses 2,482,409 1,164,828 Other long-term liabilities (653,419 ) (169,854 ) Income taxes payable and receivable (2,241,755 ) (371,248 ) Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 22,890,076 20,935,640 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (14,691,799 ) (1,525,882 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 152,000 55,728 Principal payment received on note receivable 175,000 — Cash acquired in business acquisition 7,958 — Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (14,356,841 ) (1,470,154 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 2,042,679,688 1,663,751,276 Repayments under revolving credit facilities (2,041,106,459 ) (1,682,072,093 ) Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt — 3,000,000 Principal payments on long-term debt (4,909,548 ) (510,177 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 173,590 — Repurchase of common stock — (5,738 ) Dividends on common stock (3,440,202 ) (3,355,301 ) Settlement and withholdings of equity-based awards (1,280,749 ) (415,057 ) Distributions to non-controlling interest (737,570 ) — Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities (8,621,250 ) (19,607,090 ) Net change in cash (88,015 ) (141,604 ) Cash, beginning of period 519,591 661,195 Cash, end of period $ 431,576 $ 519,591 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 2,210,828 $ 1,353,985 Cash paid during the period for income taxes 7,915,225 5,138,454 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information: Equipment acquisitions classified in accounts payable $ 91,656 $ 128,249 Effect of business acquisition 23,308,624 — Issuance of common stock in connection with the vesting and exercise of equity-based awards 2,280,783 949,812

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221123005461/en/