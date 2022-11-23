|
23.11.2022 22:10:00
AMCON Distributing Company Reports Results for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2022
AMCON Distributing Company ("AMCON”) (NYSE American: DIT), an Omaha, Nebraska based consumer products company, is pleased to announce fully diluted earnings per share of $28.59 on net income available to common shareholders of $16.7 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.
"We are pleased with our fiscal 2022 results. Our entire organization did an outstanding job this year, securing the products and staffing necessary for success in the convenience distribution industry. AMCON has a long-standing core operating philosophy of providing a superior level of customer service. The customer-centric approach we embrace has guided us through these challenging times and helped ensure that AMCON’s customers have received a consistent and timely flow of goods and services,” said Christopher H. Atayan, AMCON’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. He further noted, "We continue to actively seek strategic acquisition opportunities for operators who want to align with our customer-centric management philosophy and further the legacy of their enterprises.”
The wholesale distribution segment reported revenues of $2.0 billion and operating income of $35.6 million for fiscal 2022 and the retail health food segment reported revenues of $46.2 million and operating income of $0.5 million for fiscal 2022.
"We are investing heavily in our foodservice and technology platforms and associated staffing for these strategic focus areas. In addition, AMCON is developing a new 173,500 square foot facility in Springfield, Missouri which will support our customers’ growth initiatives. We are also looking to expand our geographic reach, to serve our customers as they grow their store footprint,” said Andrew C. Plummer, AMCON’s President and Chief Operating Officer.
Charles J. Schmaderer, AMCON’s Chief Financial Officer said, "At September 30, 2022, our shareholders’ equity was $92.8 million. During fiscal 2022, we turned our inventory 19 times and continue to prioritize high levels of daily liquidity.” Mr. Schmaderer also added, "We are delighted with the results of our investment in Team Sledd, LLC.”
AMCON’s Healthy Edge Retail Group plays an important role in the health and wellness of the communities it serves. Our long-term relationship with the organic/natural products vendor community has enabled our stores to meet the demands of our customers for total wellness solutions. Our strategy is to offer a broad selection of the highest quality organic and natural merchandise available supported by a high degree of customer service not found at other big box retailers within our industry. We continue to rationalize our base of stores as well as developing new store opportunities.
AMCON is a leading Convenience Distributor of consumer products, including beverages, candy, tobacco, groceries, foodservice, frozen and refrigerated foods, automotive supplies and health and beauty care products with distribution centers in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee and West Virginia. AMCON, through its Healthy Edge Retail Group, operates nineteen (19) health and natural product retail stores in the Midwest and Florida.
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. A number of factors could affect the future results of the Company and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements including, without limitation, availability of sufficient cash resources to conduct its business and meet its capital expenditures needs and the other factors described under Item 1.A. of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. Moreover, past financial performance should not be considered a reliable indicator of future performance. Accordingly, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to all such forward-looking statements.
Visit AMCON Distributing Company's web site at: www.amcon.com
|
AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September
|
|
September
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
$
|
431,576
|
|
|
$
|
519,591
|
|
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $2.5 million at September 2022 and $0.9 million September 2021
|
|
|
62,367,888
|
|
|
|
35,844,163
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
134,654,637
|
|
|
|
95,212,085
|
|
Income taxes receivable
|
|
|
819,595
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
12,702,084
|
|
|
|
4,999,125
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
210,975,780
|
|
|
|
136,574,964
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
48,085,520
|
|
|
|
16,012,524
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
|
|
19,941,009
|
|
|
|
17,846,529
|
|
Note receivable, net of current portion
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,325,000
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
5,277,950
|
|
|
|
4,436,950
|
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
|
|
2,093,113
|
|
|
|
500,000
|
|
Equity method investment
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
9,380,343
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
2,751,155
|
|
|
|
334,819
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
289,124,527
|
|
|
$
|
188,411,129
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
39,962,363
|
|
|
$
|
24,235,042
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
14,446,210
|
|
|
|
11,468,955
|
|
Accrued wages, salaries and bonuses
|
|
|
7,811,207
|
|
|
|
4,489,852
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
867,160
|
|
Current operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
6,454,473
|
|
|
|
5,513,390
|
|
Current maturities of long-term debt
|
|
|
1,595,309
|
|
|
|
561,202
|
|
Current mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest
|
|
|
1,712,095
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
71,981,657
|
|
|
|
47,135,601
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit facilities
|
|
|
91,262,438
|
|
|
|
43,650,865
|
|
Deferred income tax liability, net
|
|
|
2,328,588
|
|
|
|
1,531,228
|
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
13,787,721
|
|
|
|
12,669,157
|
|
Long-term debt, less current maturities
|
|
|
7,384,260
|
|
|
|
5,054,265
|
|
Mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest, less current portion
|
|
|
9,446,460
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
103,968
|
|
|
|
757,387
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Common stock, $.01 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized, 584,789 shares outstanding at September 2022 and 551,369 shares outstanding at September 2021
|
|
|
9,168
|
|
|
|
8,834
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
26,903,201
|
|
|
|
24,918,781
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
96,784,353
|
|
|
|
83,552,298
|
|
Treasury stock at cost
|
|
|
(30,867,287
|
)
|
|
|
(30,867,287
|
)
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
92,829,435
|
|
|
|
77,612,626
|
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
$
|
289,124,527
|
|
|
$
|
188,411,129
|
AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
|
|
Fiscal Years Ended September
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Sales (including excise taxes of $467.1 million and $403.9 million, respectively)
|
|
$
|
2,010,798,385
|
|
|
$
|
1,672,378,581
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
1,883,078,819
|
|
|
|
1,571,829,805
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
127,719,566
|
|
|
|
100,548,776
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
101,474,359
|
|
|
|
79,631,140
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
3,643,840
|
|
|
|
3,093,017
|
|
|
|
|
105,118,199
|
|
|
|
82,724,157
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
22,601,367
|
|
|
|
17,824,619
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other expense (income):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
2,249,552
|
|
|
|
1,339,560
|
|
Change in fair value of mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest
|
|
|
1,476,986
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other (income), net
|
|
|
(2,600,675
|
)
|
|
|
(203,228
|
)
|
|
|
|
1,125,863
|
|
|
|
1,136,332
|
|
Income from operations before income taxes
|
|
|
21,475,504
|
|
|
|
16,688,287
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
6,473,380
|
|
|
|
4,501,000
|
|
Equity method investment earnings, net of tax
|
|
|
1,670,133
|
|
|
|
3,357,978
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
|
$
|
16,672,257
|
|
|
$
|
15,545,265
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share available to common shareholders
|
|
$
|
29.37
|
|
|
$
|
28.24
|
|
Diluted earnings per share available to common shareholders
|
|
$
|
28.59
|
|
|
$
|
27.36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
567,697
|
|
|
|
550,551
|
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
583,062
|
|
|
|
568,103
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends paid per common share
|
|
$
|
5.72
|
|
|
$
|
5.72
|
|
AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
Treasury Stock
|
|
Paid-in
|
|
Retained
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
Amount
|
|
Shares
|
|
Amount
|
|
Capital
|
|
Earnings
|
|
Total
|
Balance, October 1, 2020
|
|
869,867
|
|
$
|
8,697
|
|
(332,152
|
)
|
|
$
|
(30,861,549
|
)
|
|
$
|
24,282,058
|
|
$
|
71,362,334
|
|
|
$
|
64,791,540
|
|
Dividends on common stock, $5.72 per share
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(3,355,301
|
)
|
|
|
(3,355,301
|
)
|
Compensation expense and issuance of stock in connection with equity-based awards
|
|
13,722
|
|
|
137
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
636,723
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
636,860
|
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
(68
|
)
|
|
|
(5,738
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(5,738
|
)
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
15,545,265
|
|
|
|
15,545,265
|
|
Balance, September 30, 2021
|
|
883,589
|
|
$
|
8,834
|
|
(332,220
|
)
|
|
$
|
(30,867,287
|
)
|
|
$
|
24,918,781
|
|
$
|
83,552,298
|
|
|
$
|
77,612,626
|
|
Dividends on common stock, $5.72 per share
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(3,440,202
|
)
|
|
|
(3,440,202
|
)
|
Compensation expense and issuance of stock in connection with equity-based awards
|
|
33,420
|
|
|
334
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,984,420
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,984,754
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
16,672,257
|
|
|
|
16,672,257
|
|
Balance, September 30, 2022
|
|
917,009
|
|
$
|
9,168
|
|
(332,220
|
)
|
|
$
|
(30,867,287
|
)
|
|
$
|
26,903,201
|
|
$
|
96,784,353
|
|
|
$
|
92,829,435
|
|
AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
|
September
|
|
September
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
|
$
|
16,672,257
|
|
|
$
|
15,545,265
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income available to common shareholders to net cash flows from (used in) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
3,572,953
|
|
|
|
3,093,017
|
|
Amortization
|
|
|
70,887
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Equity method investment earnings, net of tax
|
|
|
(1,670,133
|
)
|
|
|
(3,357,978
|
)
|
Gain on re-valuation of equity method investment to fair value
|
|
|
(2,387,411
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Gain on sales of property and equipment
|
|
|
(140,139
|
)
|
|
|
(9,864
|
)
|
Equity-based compensation
|
|
|
3,103,320
|
|
|
|
2,415,156
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
797,360
|
|
|
|
(275,347
|
)
|
Provision for losses on doubtful accounts
|
|
|
(32,420
|
)
|
|
|
50,000
|
|
Inventory allowance
|
|
|
212,637
|
|
|
|
37,708
|
|
Change in fair value of mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest
|
|
|
1,476,986
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities net of effects of business acquisition:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
3,032,876
|
|
|
|
(1,615,734
|
)
|
Inventories
|
|
|
3,240,946
|
|
|
|
3,721,980
|
|
Prepaid and other current assets
|
|
|
(5,344,754
|
)
|
|
|
(2,732,480
|
)
|
Equity method investment distributions
|
|
|
1,095,467
|
|
|
|
1,392,730
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
(730,391
|
)
|
|
|
48,967
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
332,400
|
|
|
|
1,998,494
|
|
Accrued expenses and accrued wages, salaries and bonuses
|
|
|
2,482,409
|
|
|
|
1,164,828
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
(653,419
|
)
|
|
|
(169,854
|
)
|
Income taxes payable and receivable
|
|
|
(2,241,755
|
)
|
|
|
(371,248
|
)
|
Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities
|
|
|
22,890,076
|
|
|
|
20,935,640
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
|
(14,691,799
|
)
|
|
|
(1,525,882
|
)
|
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment
|
|
|
152,000
|
|
|
|
55,728
|
|
Principal payment received on note receivable
|
|
|
175,000
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Cash acquired in business acquisition
|
|
|
7,958
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities
|
|
|
(14,356,841
|
)
|
|
|
(1,470,154
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities
|
|
|
2,042,679,688
|
|
|
|
1,663,751,276
|
|
Repayments under revolving credit facilities
|
|
|
(2,041,106,459
|
)
|
|
|
(1,682,072,093
|
)
|
Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,000,000
|
|
Principal payments on long-term debt
|
|
|
(4,909,548
|
)
|
|
|
(510,177
|
)
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
|
|
173,590
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(5,738
|
)
|
Dividends on common stock
|
|
|
(3,440,202
|
)
|
|
|
(3,355,301
|
)
|
Settlement and withholdings of equity-based awards
|
|
|
(1,280,749
|
)
|
|
|
(415,057
|
)
|
Distributions to non-controlling interest
|
|
|
(737,570
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities
|
|
|
(8,621,250
|
)
|
|
|
(19,607,090
|
)
|
Net change in cash
|
|
|
(88,015
|
)
|
|
|
(141,604
|
)
|
Cash, beginning of period
|
|
|
519,591
|
|
|
|
661,195
|
|
Cash, end of period
|
|
$
|
431,576
|
|
|
$
|
519,591
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid during the period for interest
|
|
$
|
2,210,828
|
|
|
$
|
1,353,985
|
|
Cash paid during the period for income taxes
|
|
|
7,915,225
|
|
|
|
5,138,454
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equipment acquisitions classified in accounts payable
|
|
$
|
91,656
|
|
|
$
|
128,249
|
|
Effect of business acquisition
|
|
|
23,308,624
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Issuance of common stock in connection with the vesting and exercise of equity-based awards
|
|
|
2,280,783
|
|
|
|
949,812
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221123005461/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amcon Distributing CompanyShsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Amcon Distributing CompanyShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amcon Distributing CompanyShs
|182,01
|0,12%