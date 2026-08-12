Amcor Aktie
WKN DE: A2PKFL / ISIN: JE00BJ1F3079
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12.08.2026 12:50:31
Amcor Reports Net Income In Q4
(RTTNews) - Amcor (AMCR) reported fourth quarter net income of $389 million compared to a loss of $39 million prior-year. Profit per share was $0.83 compared to a loss of $0.10. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.045 billion compared to $789 million prior-year, up 32%. Adjusted profit per share was $1.23 compared to $1.00 prior-year, up 23%. Net sales were $6.40 billion, 26% higher than last year on a reported basis, including approximately $962 million of acquired sales net of divestitures, which represents growth of approximately 19%.
Amcor will have a six-month reporting period from July 1, 2026, through December 31, 2026, as part of transitioning from a previously announced June 30 to December 31 year-end. For the transition period, the company expects Adjusted EPS of approximately $1.80 to $1.90.
The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of 65.0 cents per share. The dividend will be paid in US dollars to holders of Amcor's ordinary shares trading on the NYSE.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Amcor shares are down 1.84 percent to $46.51.
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