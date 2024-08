AMD Just Made a Game-Changing Move. Here's What You Need to Know

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has long been a top performer on the stock market. The chip stock has steadily taken share from Intel in the central processing unit (CPU) market, and it also has a strong presence in the gaming segment with its graphics processing units (GPUs).Over the past decade, the stock is up more than 3,000%, driven in part by the pandemic, and more recently, the AI boom.However, AMD has a tough task ahead of it. It needs to keep pace with AI chip leader Nvidia if it's going to live up to the high investor expectations for the stock. AMD is starting to show evidence of that, however, as data center revenue was up 115% in the second quarter to $2.8 billion, a new record.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool