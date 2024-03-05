|
05.03.2024 16:31:25
Amer Sports Drops 9% After Earnings Miss
(RTTNews) - Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) are falling more than 9 percent Tuesday morning after fourth-quarter earnings missed analysts' view. The company's first-quarter as well as full-year profit outlook also came in below the consensus estimates.
Excluding one-time items, loss was $41 million or $0.11 per share for the fourth quarter, compared with profit of $46 million or $0.12 per share a year ago. On average, 6 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting loss of $0.01 per share for the quarter.
Net loss was $93 million or $0.25 per share, lower than $148.3 million or $0.39 per share a year ago.
Revenue for the quarter increased to $1.315 billion from $1.199 billion in the previous year. The consensus estimate was $1.3 billion.
For the first quarter, EPS is expected between a loss of $0.01 and profit of $0.02. This includes a negative impact of $0.08-0.09 from non-recurring finance costs related to refinancing in February. The Street is looking for $0.11 per share.
For the full year, EPS is expected in the range of $0.30-0.40. The consensus estimate stands at $0.51.
Amer Sports shares, currently at $15.85, has been trading in the range of $13.10 - $18.23 in the last 52 weeks.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amer Sports Incorporation Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Amer Sports Incorporation Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amer Sports Incorporation Registered Shs
|16,45
|-5,13%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPowell-Anhörung steht an: ATX höher - DAX stabil -- Märkte in Fernost überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann am Mittwoch leicht zulegen. Der DAX notiert zur Wochenmitte wenig bewegt. An den Börsen in Fernost ist am Mittwoch eine freundliche Stimmung auszumachen.