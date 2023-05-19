American Business Bank Promotes Philip Feghali to President

Today American Business Bank (OTCQX: AMBZ) is proud to announce the promotion of Philip Feghali to President of the bank. In his new role Feghali will oversee Credit Administration and Human Resources for the Bank. He will continue to share management of Corporate Banking as he did in his previous position as Executive Vice President.

"Over the 22 years of Phil’s time here, it continues to be a privilege to work with him and observe his relentless commitment to excellence and his influence in bettering our people, clients, and organization as a whole,” said Leon Blankstein, CEO & Director of ABB.

Feghali joined ABB in 2001 as a Relationship Manager. He was appointed team lead and quickly became Regional Vice President, establishing the bank’s Inland Empire Regional Office. In 2016, Feghali was promoted to Executive Vice President of Corporate Banking.

"It has been an honor for me to spend the vast majority of my career at ABB and am so fortunate to be surrounded by the best people in our industry,” said Feghali. "We are excited about the trajectory of our organization and remain dedicated to providing the best-in-class banking experience for our wonderful clients.”

Feghali graduated from USC in 1989 with a degree in Business Finance. His 33-year banking career then began centered around the Southern California business community by serving in increasing capacities at Security Pacific National Bank, First Interstate Bank, and Mellon 1st Business Bank.

ABOUT AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK

American Business Bank, headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, offers a wide range of financial services to the business marketplace. Clients include wholesalers, manufacturers, service businesses, professionals, and non-profits. American Business Bank has seven Loan Production Offices in strategic locations including: North Orange County in Anaheim, Orange County in Irvine, South Bay in Torrance, San Fernando Valley in Woodland Hills, Riverside County in Corona, Inland Empire in Ontario and LA Coastal in Long Beach.

