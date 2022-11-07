American Equity Reports Strong Earnings Driven by Continued Execution of AEL 2.0 Strategy with Private Asset Allocation Growing to 18.4%

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL), a leading issuer of fixed index annuities (FIAs) today reported on its third quarter 2022 results. These results include improved yields in the investment portfolio through continued ramping of our investment portfolio toward target allocation to privately sourced assets, and continued share repurchase activities in-line with our capital return goals for this year.

American Equity's President and CEO, Anant Bhalla, noted a significant business achievement during the quarter, stating: "We are extraordinarily proud that American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company has been ranked #1 for Customer Satisfaction among Annuity Providers2 in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Individual Annuity Study. According to the research, AEL bucked the industry trends, exhibiting the largest year-over-year increase in Customer Satisfaction J.D. Power has ever seen in the study. Our Go-to-Market strategy is differentiated through a combination of industry leading product design and outstanding policyholder and advisor service."

Non-GAAP operating income1 available to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2022 was $114.0 million, or $1.29 per diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP operating income1 available to common stockholders of $79.5 million, or $0.85 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2021. For the third quarter of 2022, non-GAAP operating income1, excluding notable items, was $87.4 million, or $0.99 per diluted common share compared to $136.3 million, or $1.46 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2021.

The one notable item in each quarter, actuarial assumption revisions utilized in the determination of deferred policy acquisition costs, deferred sales inducements, and the liability for future policy benefits to be paid for lifetime income benefit riders (LIBR), positively impacted non-GAAP operating income by $26.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2022 while having a negative effect of $56.8 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2021.

The year-over-year change in quarterly non-GAAP operating income1 available to common stockholders excluding the impact of actuarial assumption revisions reflected reduced equity index credits due to the decline in equity markets and increases in amortization of the deferred acquisition cost and deferred sales inducement assets offset partly by a substantial increase in average yield on invested assets.

For the third quarter of 2022, net investment income increased $83 million from the comparable quarter of 2021 reflecting an increase in average yield on investments resulting from strong returns from partnerships, the benefit from higher short-term interest rates on our floating rate portfolio, lower cash balances, and the increase in allocation to higher yielding privately sourced assets to 18.4% of the investment portfolio.

Compared to the third quarter of 2021, the change in the liability for future benefits to be paid for LIBR decreased by $222 million. Excluding the impact of actuarial assumption revisions, the year-over-year change in liability for future policy benefits to be paid for LIBR was $64 million. In the third quarter of 2022, the expected change in the liability for future policy benefits to be paid for LIBR increased by $8 million for the on-going change in earnings patterns resulting from the impact of actuarial assumption revisions and $37 million for actual versus modeled experience primarily reflecting $23 million of additional expense associated with near zero index credits; actual versus modeled experience reduced the reserve by $14 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Compared to the third quarter of 2021, the change in amortization of deferred policy acquisition and sales inducement costs increased by $233 million. Excluding the impact of actuarial assumption revisions, amortization of deferred policy acquisition and sales inducement costs increased by $52 million from the third quarter of 2021. The change to earnings patterns resulting from the impact of actuarial assumption revisions increased total amortization by $11 million. Actual versus modeled expectations in the third quarter of 2022, primarily reflecting the level of equity index credits, interest margin and lapsation, offset in part by lower option budget, increased amortization by $7 million primarily reflecting $9 million of additional expense associated with near zero index credits. Amortization of deferred sales inducements and policy acquisition costs was positively affected by $12 million in the third quarter of 2021 from actual versus modeled expectations.

As of September 30, 2022, notional value3 under reinsurance agreements - generating six to seven years of "fee-like" return on asset (ROA) earnings - was $4.9 billion, up nearly $500 million from three months earlier.

STRONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT RESULTS

American Equity’s investment spread was 2.73% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 2.64% for the second quarter of 2022 and 2.40% for the third quarter of 2021. On a sequential quarterly basis, the average yield on invested assets increased by 15 basis points - driven primarily by the increase in short-term interest rates - while the cost of money increased 6 basis points. Adjusted investment spread excluding non-trendable items4 increased to 2.70% in the third quarter of 2022 from 2.57% in the second quarter of 2022.

Average yield on invested assets was 4.48% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 4.33% in the second quarter of 2022. The average adjusted yield on invested assets excluding non-trendable items4 was 4.45% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 4.28% in the second quarter of 2022. Relative to the prior quarter, the increase in the average adjusted yield in the third quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by a 15 basis point benefit due to higher short term rates. While the benefit from residential real estate assets was lower than in the second quarter, this was more than offset by partnership income. Partnerships and other mark-to-market assets contributed 22 basis points to average yield in the third quarter of 2022 in excess of rates of return assumed in our investment process, compared to 20 basis points in the second quarter.

During the quarter, investment asset purchases totaled $1.5 billion and were made at an average rate of 6.42%, including approximately $1.3 billion of private assets at 6.5%.

The aggregate cost of money for annuity liabilities of 1.75% in the third quarter of 2022 was up 6 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2022, in line with market costs. The cost of money in the second quarter of 2022 was positively affected by 2 basis points of over-hedging of index-linked credits compared to a very minimal benefit in the quarter just ended.

SALES FOCUS ON FIA AND PRICING DISCIPLINE5

Third quarter sales were $752 million, of which 97%, or $730 million, were in fixed index annuities. This is in line with the company's focus on disciplined liability origination through a combination of value-added services to distribution, consistency of product offerings and leading customer service over chasing market share primarily with product rates as interest rates fluctuated during the quarter. Compared to the second quarter of 2022, total enterprise FIA sales decreased 6% reflecting a 7% decline at American Equity Life in the Independent Marketing Organization (IMO) channel, while Eagle Life FIA sales through banks and broker-dealers fell 2%.

1 Use of non-GAAP financial measures, including those that isolate notable items, is discussed in this release in the tables that follow the text of the release. 2 American Equity received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Individual Annuity Study of customers’ satisfaction with annuity providers. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details. 3 Notional value represents the initial cash surrender value of business ceded subject to recurring fees under reinsurance agreements. 4 Non-trendable items are the impact of investment yield – additional prepayment income and cost of money effect of over (under) hedging as shown in our September 30, 2022 financial supplement on page 11, "Spread Results”. 5 For the purposes of this document, all references to sales are on a gross basis. Gross sales is defined as sales before the use of reinsurance.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Premiums and other considerations $ 2,839 $ 15,841 $ 16,748 $ 43,649 Annuity product charges 60,819 58,480 168,688 182,321 Net investment income 609,737 526,366 1,769,468 1,522,876 Change in fair value of derivatives (176,671 ) (70,701 ) (1,160,371 ) 826,484 Net realized gains (losses) on investments (15,860 ) 4,933 (62,259 ) (2,764 ) Other revenue 10,989 7,644 28,773 7,644 Total revenues 491,853 542,563 761,047 2,580,210 Benefits and expenses: Insurance policy benefits and change in future policy benefits 5,707 18,756 25,436 51,008 Interest sensitive and index product benefits 121,890 817,014 729,407 2,106,590 Amortization of deferred sales inducements 127,784 (17,172 ) 361,775 93,283 Change in fair value of embedded derivatives (415,374 ) (536,404 ) (2,695,007 ) (545,104 ) Interest expense on notes payable 8,984 6,535 21,870 19,322 Interest expense on subordinated debentures 1,333 1,342 3,996 3,994 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs 183,182 (1,588 ) 550,962 185,329 Other operating costs and expenses 59,532 56,518 177,575 177,433 Total benefits and expenses 93,038 345,001 (823,986 ) 2,091,855 Income before income taxes 398,815 197,562 1,585,033 488,355 Income tax expense 86,214 44,697 345,633 107,500 Net income 312,601 152,865 1,239,400 380,855 Less: Net income (loss) available to noncontrolling interests 1 — (3 ) — Net income available to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stockholders 312,600 152,865 1,239,403 380,855 Less: Preferred stock dividends 10,918 10,918 32,756 32,756 Net income available to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company common stockholders $ 301,682 $ 141,947 $ 1,206,647 $ 348,099 Earnings per common share $ 3.44 $ 1.53 $ 13.07 $ 3.69 Earnings per common share - assuming dilution $ 3.41 $ 1.53 $ 12.94 $ 3.67 Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands): Earnings per common share 87,707 92,478 92,339 94,326 Earnings per common share - assuming dilution 88,581 93,044 93,270 94,867

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES In addition to net income available to common stockholders, we have consistently utilized non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders and non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders per common share - assuming dilution, non-GAAP financial measures commonly used in the life insurance industry, as economic measures to evaluate our financial performance. Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders equals net income available to common stockholders adjusted to eliminate the impact of items that fluctuate from quarter to quarter in a manner unrelated to core operations, and we believe measures excluding their impact are useful in analyzing operating trends. The most significant adjustments to arrive at non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders eliminate the impact of fair value accounting for our fixed index annuity business. These adjustments are not economic in nature but rather impact the timing of reported results. We believe the combined presentation and evaluation of non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders together with net income available to common stockholders provides information that may enhance an investor’s understanding of our underlying results and profitability. Reconciliation from Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Non-GAAP Operating Income Available to Common Stockholders and Non-GAAP Operating Income Available to Common Stockholders, Excluding Notable Items Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income available to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company common stockholders $ 301,682 $ 141,947 $ 1,206,647 $ 348,099 Adjustments to arrive at non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders: (a) Net realized (gains) losses on financial assets, including credit losses 9,738 (3,900 ) 51,595 2,528 Change in fair value of derivatives and embedded derivatives (248,823 ) (75,879 ) (1,219,322 ) (172,746 ) Income taxes 51,403 17,285 256,120 36,801 Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders 114,000 79,453 295,040 214,682 Impact of excluding notable items (b) (26,572 ) 56,801 (26,572 ) 56,801 Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders, excluding notable items $ 87,428 $ 136,254 $ 268,468 $ 271,483 Per common share - assuming dilution: Net income available to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company common stockholders $ 3.41 $ 1.53 $ 12.94 $ 3.67 Adjustments to arrive at non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders: Net realized (gains) losses on financial assets, including credit losses 0.11 (0.04 ) 0.55 0.02 Change in fair value of derivatives and embedded derivatives (2.81 ) (0.82 ) (13.07 ) (1.82 ) Income taxes 0.58 0.18 2.75 0.39 Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders 1.29 0.85 3.17 2.26 Impact of excluding notable items (0.30 ) 0.61 (0.29 ) 0.60 Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders, excluding notable items $ 0.99 $ 1.46 $ 2.88 $ 2.86

Notable Items Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Notable items impacting non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders: Impact of actuarial assumption updates $ 26,572 $ (56,801 ) $ 26,572 $ (56,801 ) Total notable items (b) $ 26,572 $ (56,801 ) $ 26,572 $ (56,801 )

(a) Adjustments to net income available to common stockholders to arrive at non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders are presented net of related adjustments to amortization of deferred sales inducements (DSI) and deferred policy acquisition costs (DAC) and accretion of lifetime income benefit rider (LIBR) reserves where applicable. (b) Notable items reflect the after-tax impact to non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders for certain items that do not reflect the company's expected ongoing operations. Notable items primarily include the impact from actuarial assumption updates. The presentation of notable items is intended to help investors better understand our results and to evaluate and forecast those results.

Book Value per Common Share Q3 2022 Total stockholders’ equity attributable to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company $ 3,207,698 Equity available to preferred stockholders (a) (700,000 ) Total common stockholders' equity (b) 2,507,698 Accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss (AOCI) 2,214,388 Total common stockholders’ equity excluding AOCI (b) 4,722,086 Net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives (1,217,754 ) Total common stockholders’ equity excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives (b) $ 3,504,332 Common shares outstanding 85,966,505 Book Value per Common Share: (c) Book value per common share $ 29.17 Book value per common share excluding AOCI (b) $ 54.93 Book value per common share excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives (b) $ 40.76

(a) Equity available to preferred stockholders is equal to the redemption value of outstanding preferred stock plus share dividends declared but not yet issued. (b) Total common stockholders' equity, total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI and total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives, non-GAAP financial measures, exclude equity available to preferred stockholders. Total common stockholders’ equity and book value per common share excluding AOCI, non-GAAP financial measures, are based on common stockholders’ equity excluding the effect of AOCI. Since AOCI fluctuates from quarter to quarter due to unrealized changes in the fair value of available for sale securities, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information. Total common stockholders' equity and book value per common share excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives, non-GAAP financial measures, are based on common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives. Since the net impact of fair value accounting for our derivatives and embedded derivatives fluctuates from quarter to quarter and the most significant impacts relate to fair value accounting for our fixed index annuity business and are not economic in nature but rather impact the timing of reported results, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information. (c) Book value per common share including and excluding AOCI and book value per common share excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives are calculated as total common stockholders’ equity, total common stockholders’ equity excluding AOCI and total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives divided by the total number of shares of common stock outstanding.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Average Common Stockholders' Equity and Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity Return on average common stockholders' equity measures how efficiently we generate profits from the resources provided by our net assets. Return on average common stockholders' equity is calculated by dividing net income available to common stockholders, for the trailing twelve months, by average equity available to common stockholders. Non-GAAP operating return on average common stockholders' equity excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) and average net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives is calculated by dividing non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders, for the trailing twelve months, by average common stockholders' equity excluding average AOCI and average net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives. We exclude AOCI because AOCI fluctuates from quarter to quarter due to unrealized changes in the fair value of available for sale investments. We exclude the net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives as the amounts are not economic in nature but rather impact the timing of reported results. Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2022 Average Common Stockholders' Equity Attributable to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, Excluding Average AOCI and Average Net Impact of Fair Value Accounting for Derivatives and Embedded Derivatives Average total stockholders’ equity $ 4,791,453 Average equity available to preferred stockholders (700,000 ) Average equity available to common stockholders 4,091,453 Average AOCI 128,707 Average common stockholders' equity excluding average AOCI 4,220,160 Average net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives (741,386 ) Average common stockholders' equity excluding average AOCI and average net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives 3,478,774 Impact of excluding notable items on average common stockholders' equity excluding average AOCI and average net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives (2,669 ) Average common stockholders' equity excluding average AOCI, average net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives and notables $ 3,476,105 Net income available to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company common stockholders $ 1,288,865 Adjustments to arrive at non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders: (a) Net realized losses on financial assets, including credit losses 59,366 Change in fair value of derivatives and embedded derivatives (1,233,866 ) Income taxes 256,503 Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders 370,868 Impact of excluding notable items (b) (5,337 ) Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders, excluding notable items $ 365,531 Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity Attributable to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Net income available to common stockholders 31.5 % Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity Attributable to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, Excluding Average AOCI and Average Net Impact of Fair Value Accounting for Derivatives and Embedded Derivatives Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders 10.7 % Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders, excluding notable items 10.5 %

Notable Items Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2022 Notable items impacting non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders: Impact of actuarial assumption updates $ 5,337 Total notable items (b) $ 5,337

(a) Adjustments to net income available to common stockholders to arrive at non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders are presented net of related adjustments to amortization of deferred sales inducements (DSI) and deferred policy acquisition costs (DAC) and accretion of lifetime income benefit rider (LIBR) reserves where applicable. (b) Notable items reflect the after-tax impact to non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders for certain items that do not reflect the company's expected ongoing operations. Notable items primarily include the impact from actuarial assumption updates. The presentation of notable items is intended to help investors better understand our results and to evaluate and forecast those results.

