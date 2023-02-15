American Express Opens 14,000 Square Foot Centurion® Lounge in New Location at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Today American Express (NYSE: AXP) opened a new, 14,000 square foot Centurion Lounge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). The new lounge is nearly triple the size of the original Centurion Lounge at SEA and now located in the newly created mezzanine level of the Central Terminal post-security. It features spectacular views of the airfield and iconic Olympic mountains, ample room for guests to relax or work before their flight, and a locally-inspired menu from Seattle-based Communion Restaurant and Bar Executive Chef Kristi Brown. Plus, the new location includes "Blue Roast by American Express,” a coffee bar serving specialty coffee, espresso drinks, and cold brew from local Seattle roaster Caffè Umbria, and a one-of-a-kind mural of the Seattle skyline made from coffee beans by celebrated artist Harold Caudio.

"The new Centurion Lounge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport delivers exactly what Card Members want while traveling – more space to relax and recharge and fantastic food and drink,” said Pablo Rivero, Vice President & General Manager, Global Lounge Experiences. "Inspired by the vibrant Seattle dining and coffee scene, this lounge showcases the best of what Seattle has to offer, including a custom menu from the talented Chef Kristi Brown and our first full-service coffee bar with locally-roasted beans Seattle is known for.”

A Taste of "Seattle Soul”

Chef Kristi Brown, James Beard Award semifinalist and owner and chef of Seattle-based Communion Restaurant and Bar, will bring her signature "Seattle Soul” cuisine to the lounge. Her cuisine uses fresh local ingredients honoring traditional soul food and flavors from communities represented in the Pacific Northwest, including Southeast Asia and East and West Africa. The menu at the Centurion Lounge at SEA will feature dishes like Trinidadian Spiced Pork Belly, Blackened Chicken Cobb Salad, and "Peach Cobbla” French Toast, her twist on the traditional breakfast treat.

"I’m thrilled to work with American Express to bring to the Centurion Lounge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, dishes that have not only been elemental to my upbringing, but also nod to the local Seattle culture,” said Chef Kristi Brown. "We wanted to create a menu that’s both dynamic and delicious, where one feels right at home, even while they travel.”

The Centurion Network’s First Full-Service Coffee Bar

The Centurion Lounge at SEA honors Seattle’s coffee culture with "Blue Roast by American Express,” the first full-service coffee bar with counter service located in a Centurion Lounge. Baristas will serve espresso beverages, cold brew, and rotating seasonal specialty coffee drinks from local Seattle roaster Caffè Umbria. The wellness-themed café menu features healthy bites, made-to-order fruit smoothies, and kombucha on tap.

Spacious Seating and Locally Inspired Design Details

Harold Caudio’s 40 square foot mural of the Seattle skyline hangs prominently in the main lounge space and was created with Caffè Umbria beans. Caudio is a Haitian-American, mixed-media artist and designer whose portraits explore the intersection of pop art, culture and politics. He’s most known for his series "The Colored Collextion,” a Skittles-coated collection of hand-crafted portraits highlighting public figures who've had a symbolic impact on society and culture.

The new lounge also includes more seating areas to cater to every type of traveler, complete with scenic views of the airfield and Olympic Mountains. Additional improvements include more restrooms, private phone rooms and noise-buffering workspaces along with complimentary Centurion Lounge Network amenities like signature cocktails1 and access to high-speed Wi-Fi.

Enhancing the Network

With more airport lounges than any other credit card issuer on the market and the only credit card issuer with a proprietary lounge at SEA, the American Express Global Lounge Collection™ is just one of the many ways American Express supports eligible Card Members through their travels. American Express is continuing to expand and enhance The Centurion Lounge network with new locations under construction in Washington, D.C.’s Reagan National Airport (DCA) and the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) and recent expansion of its San Francisco International Airport (SFO) location.

ABOUT THE CENTURION LOUNGE

The Centurion Lounge is the signature lounge program within the broader American Express Global Lounge Collection, which includes access to American Express Centurion Lounges, Escape Lounges - The Centurion Studio Partner, Delta Sky Club® for Card Members flying on Delta, Priority Pass™ Select Lounges upon enrollment, Airspace Lounges, Plaza Premium Lounges, select Lufthansa Lounges when flying Lufthansa Group, and Additional Global Lounge Collection Partner Lounges--a total of more than 1,400 lounges across 140 countries and counting.

Eligible Card Members can find a lounge at TheCenturionLounge.com website or by using the American Express® App. They can also confirm their eligibility for select Centurion Lounges through the mobile check-in tool within the American Express® App.

1Must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcoholic beverages. Please drink responsibly.

