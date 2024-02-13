American Express To Open Largest Centurion Lounge at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

On February 14, American Express (NYSE: AXP) will open a new Centurion Lounge at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), the busiest airport in the world. At nearly 26,000 square feet, it is the largest lounge in the Centurion Lounge network. It features a locally-inspired menu from Atlanta-based Chef Deborah VanTrece, numerous seating options for guests to relax or work before their flight, outdoor terraces with views of the airfield, and The Reserve by American Express, a bespoke whiskey bar serving signature cocktails designed by Jim Meehan, Centurion Mixologist, along with a selection of classic and new American whiskeys1. The new Centurion Lounge is located in Concourse E near gate E11.

"The new Centurion Lounge at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will serve travelers in one of the airports our Card Members visit most,” said Audrey Hendley, President of American Express Travel. "It features amenities we know travelers enjoy, like outdoor terraces, and plenty of space to relax, along with local touches infused throughout the menus and design, that guests will remember long after their trip.”

Art and Design Inspired by "The City in the Forest”

The design is inspired by Atlanta’s reputation as "the city in the forest” and its abundance of trees as well as our Card Members’ passion for wellness. The main seating area features a 50-year-old olive tree and a 3,850 square foot custom light sculpture that represents a forest canopy, creating a relaxing space for Card Members to unwind before their flights. Additionally, visitors can enjoy multiple outdoor terraces, a first for the Centurion Lounge network. These meticulously landscaped seating areas are equipped with heaters and fans for use year-round.

The lounge showcases commissioned artwork from local artists including a new, textural interpretation of the quintessential American Express watch dog by Lucha Rodríguez and a large-scale multimedia piece by Michi Meko that draws inspiration from Georgia’s landscape. Additionally, a 60-foot mural of abstracted leaf-like shapes, painted by Evan Blackwell Helgeson, stretches from the interior dining area to the exterior terrace.

Modern, Global Soul Food Curated by Atlanta’s Own Chef Deborah VanTrece

Chef Deborah VanTrece, owner of local Atlanta restaurants Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours, Oreatha’s At The Point and La Panarda, all of which can be booked on Resy, will bring her take on modern, global soul food to the lounge. Using flavors and techniques she discovered traveling the world as a former flight attendant and enhanced by her own family food traditions and fresh, local ingredients, the custom menu includes Black Eyed Pea Biryani, Za'atar Grilled Chicken Thighs with Green Tomato Chimichurri, and Twisted Soul Salad with Strawberry Peppercorn Vinaigrette. Additionally, there will be a dedicated food and beverage station with gluten free and vegan options, including protein bites, salads, smoothies, and immunity booster juice shots.

"Atlanta has become such an interesting melting pot of cultures and cuisines. I’m thrilled to partner with American Express to bring food that celebrates these traditions, along with the best southern ingredients, to the Centurion Lounge at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport,” said Chef Deborah VanTrece. "Travel has inspired my approach as a chef and I feel blessed that, through this collaboration, I’ll be able to share my creative vision for food and hospitality with travelers from around the world.”

The Centurion Network’s First Whiskey Bar1

Celebrating the rich history of American whiskey, The Reserve by American Express is the first dedicated whiskey bar in a Centurion Lounge. The cocktail menu, curated by award-winning mixologist Jim Meehan, features five specialty whiskey cocktails, including Drink a Peach with peach flavored whiskey and bitters and Mayme, Tailored, highlighting an American whiskey with ginger beer. Guests can also choose from over 20 classic and new American whiskeys. The bar offers a modern take on a classic whiskey bar with dark finishes and caramel leather seating and connects to an outdoor lounge area. The lounge also features a fully stocked main bar with 10 wines hand-selected by sommelier and Centurion Lounge Wine Director Anthony Giglio, a local cocktail menu including spirit free options, and Centurion Lounge signature drinks.

Signature Centurion Lounge Amenities for All Types of Travelers

Guests will find signature Centurion Lounge amenities, including dedicated workstations and phone booths, premium restrooms and shower suites, several seating areas and access to complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi.

Meeting More Card Members in More Places

With more airport lounge options than any other credit card issuer and the only credit card issuer with a proprietary lounge at ATL, the American Express Global Lounge Collection™ is just one of the many ways American Express supports Card Members while they travel. This includes access to 28 Centurion Lounges and over 1,400 lounges worldwide. American Express continues to expand and enhance the Centurion Lounge Network with plans to open new lounge locations at Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Washington, D.C. and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in New Jersey.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, threads.net/@americanexpress, tiktok.com/@americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate sustainability information: personal cards, business cards and services, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, Business Blueprint, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.

ABOUT THE CENTURION LOUNGE

The Centurion Lounge is the signature lounge program within the broader American Express Global Lounge Collection, which includes complimentary access to American Express Centurion Lounges, Escape Lounges - The Centurion Studio Partner, Delta Sky Club® for Card Members flying on Delta, Priority Pass™ Select Lounges upon enrollment, Plaza Premium Lounges, select Lufthansa Lounges when flying Lufthansa Group, and Additional Global Lounge Collection Partner Lounges--a total of more than 1,400 lounges across 140 countries and counting. Eligible Card Members can find a lounge at the Global Lounge Collection website, https://americanexpress.com/findalounge, or by using the American Express® App. They can also begin their check-in process for select Centurion Lounges through the mobile check-in tool within the American Express® App.

ABOUT HARTSFIELD-JACKSON ATLANTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

ATL is the first airport in history to serve more than 100 million passengers in one year and continues to top passenger totals worldwide. In response to the pandemic, Hartsfield-Jackson pivoted to focus on implementing heightened safety protocols while maintaining efficiency and financial stability. The Airport boasts a direct economic impact of $66 billion in the state. A frequent recipient of awards of excellence, ATL is recognized for its leadership in concessions, operations, sustainability, architectural engineering, and construction. For more information, visit www.atl.com.

1Must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcoholic beverages. Please drink responsibly.

