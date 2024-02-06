06.02.2024 23:38:57

American Financial Group Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - American Financial Group (AFG) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $263 million, or $3.13 per share. This compares with $276 million, or $3.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, American Financial Group reported adjusted earnings of $238 million or $2.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $2.08 billion from $1.93 billion last year.

American Financial Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $263 Mln. vs. $276 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.13 vs. $3.24 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.90 -Revenue (Q4): $2.08 Bln vs. $1.93 Bln last year.

