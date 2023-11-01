|
01.11.2023 22:01:47
American International Group, Inc. Profit Retreats In Q3
(RTTNews) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $2.02 billion, or $2.81 per share. This compares with $2.74 billion, or $3.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, American International Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.16 billion or $1.61 per share for the period.
American International Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $2.02 Bln. vs. $2.74 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.81 vs. $3.55 last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!