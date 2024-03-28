American Vanguard Announces 2024 Annual Shareholder Meeting

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) today announced that its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held at 11:00am PST on Thursday, June 6, 2024, for holders of record as of April 10, 2024. As has been the case over the last several years, the meeting will be conducted via live webcast. The company anticipates that the following ballot measures will be voted upon: nomination of directors, ratification of Deloitte & Touche LLP as independent public registered accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2024, and a shareholder advisory vote on executive compensation. Details of the meeting will be published in the company’s proxy statement which is expected to be filed and distributed in the latter part of April, 2024.

In addition, on March 28, 2024, the company filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The financial statements contained in that filing are substantially unchanged from those within the company’s earnings release dated March 14, 2024.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops, manufactures, and markets solutions for crop protection and nutrition, turf and ornamentals management, commercial and consumer pest control. Over the past 20 years, through product and business acquisitions, the Company has expanded its operations into 17 countries and now has over 1,000 product registrations in 56 nations worldwide. Its strategy rests on three growth initiatives – i) Core Business (through innovation of conventional products), ii) Green Solutions (with over 130 biorational products – including fertilizers, microbials, nutritionals, and non-conventional products) and iii) Precision Agriculture innovation (including SIMPAS prescriptive application and Ultimus measure/record/verify technologies). American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the Company’s web site at www.american-vanguard.com.

