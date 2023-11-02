American Vanguard Announces New Senior VP of Human Resources

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) announces that it has hired Ms. Shirin Khosravi to the newly-created position of Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Ms. Khosravi brings to this assignment over 30 years of progressive international HR experience in multiple Fortune 500 companies. In those roles, she has demonstrated extensive accomplishments in talent management, succession planning, employee engagement, process standardization and large-scale transformation and change management. She has considerable experience aligning people programs to business strategy with a passion for DEI and high-performance culture. Ms. Khosravi holds a Bachelor of Business Degree from the Edith Cowan University in Australia and Executive MBA from Western University’s Ivey Business School in Canada.

Chairman and CEO, Eric W. Wintemute commented, "We are excited to welcome Shirin on board. She is ideally suited to take our human resources function to a higher level. Over the past 15 years, we have grown significantly in size and complexity with over 800 employees working in 19 countries. For our global organization to reach its near-term potential and strategic growth targets, it is imperative that we pursue a systematic, standardized approach toward driving key performance objectives and enhancing skill set development. We are confident that Shirin will make a significant contribution to elevating American Vanguard’s functional capabilities, harmonizing our team collaborations, and achieving our long-term objective of sustainable business success.”

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops, manufactures, and markets solutions for crop protection and nutrition, turf and ornamentals management, commercial and consumer pest control. Over the past 20 years, through product and business acquisitions, the Company has expanded its operations into 19 countries and now has over 1,000 product registrations in 56 nations worldwide. Its strategy rests on three growth initiatives – i) Core Business (through innovation of conventional products), ii) Green Solutions (with over 130 biorational products – including fertilizers, microbials, nutritionals and non-conventional products) and iii) Precision Agriculture innovation (including SIMPAS prescriptive application and Ultimus measure/record/verify technologies). American Vanguard is included in the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the Company’s web site at www.american-vanguard.com.

