American Vanguard Announces Retirement of COO

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) today announced that, after 35 years in the agrochemical industry, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Bob Trogele, will be retiring effective May 31, 2024. Mr. Trogele joined the company’s principal operating subsidiary, AMVAC, in January 2015 to focus on growing the business across multiple product lines and geographies, achieving greater profitability, and establishing a pipeline of future opportunities through innovation and strategic relationships.

Chairman & CEO, Eric G. Wintemute stated, "Bob’s tenure at AMVAC has been marked by remarkable achievements and steadfast dedication. His vision and expertise have been instrumental in setting the company’s trajectory. During his time at the company, AMVAC expanded its international product and distribution presence, completed 22 acquisitions, launched its Green Solutions portfolio of biologicals, and expanded the SIMPAS® application system to include SIMPAS-applied Solutions™ and ULTIMUS® technology. Following Bob’s successful efforts on expanding our company and broadening product and technology portfolios, we are placing near- and mid-term emphasis on transforming our global operations into an efficient engine for growth and profitability.”

Following his retirement, Mr. Trogele plans to remain involved in global agribusiness as an independent board director, investor and entrepreneur.

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management and public and animal health. Over the past 20 years, through product and business acquisitions, the Company has expanded its operations into 21 countries and now has over 1,000 product registrations in 56 nations worldwide. Its strategy rests on three growth initiatives – i) Core Business (through innovation of conventional products), ii) Green Solutions (with over 120 biorational products – including fertilizers, microbials, nutritionals and non-conventional products) and iii) Precision Agriculture innovation (including SIMPAS prescriptive application and Ultimus measure/record/verify technologies). American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the Company’s web site at www.american-vanguard.com.

