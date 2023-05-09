American Vanguard Reports Q1 2023 Results

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Q1 2023 Financial Performance – versus Q1 2022 (see table below):

Eric Wintemute, Chairman and CEO of American Vanguard, stated: "During 2023, we expect to achieve higher adjusted EBITDA (between $84MM - $86MM) than in 2022, despite a first quarter setback arising from delays in restarting our supply chain, which is now back at capacity. After experiencing multiple delays, our China-based supplier was unable to deliver intermediates in sufficient quantities for our leading corn soil insecticide, Aztec®, until early 2023. As a result, we were only able to produce and sell about one-third of seasonal demand for that product. This, coupled with a glut of generic herbicides (not sold by the Company) in the distribution channel, led to lower sales of domestic crop products during the quarter. While our domestic non-crop and international businesses recorded higher sales, the decrease in sales of higher-margin US crop products led to lower overall profitability.”

In thousands except for per share data March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Change Net sales $ 124,885 $ 149,593 $ (24,708 ) Net income $ 1,918 $ 9,935 $ (8,017 ) EPS $ 0.07 $ 0.33 $ (0.26 ) Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 11,511 $ 22,867 $ (11,356 )

Mr. Wintemute continued, "Even after taking into account a lower-than-expected first quarter, we still expect full year 2023 will be stronger than 2022. With extremely low inventories of our domestic crop products in the distribution channel, we anticipate higher sales of US crop products in the second half of 2023. Further, we expect to continue the positive trajectories of our non-crop and international businesses. While below our original targets, our revised 2023 targets nevertheless show better year-over-year performance, as you can see from the table below.”

Mr. Wintemute continued, "For the sake of clarity, starting with this fiscal year, we have adopted an accounting change which is more prevalent among public companies in our sector under which outbound freight is classified as an element of cost of goods, as opposed to an operating expense. For us, these costs have typically been in the range of 7-8% of net sales. Thus, under this revised approach, our gross margin percent would decrease by that amount, and operating expenses as a percent of sales would decrease commensurately. This change has no effect upon operating income, adjusted EBITDA, net income or earnings per share.”

2023 Performance Targets

Metric 2023 Range 2022 Actual % Change Net sales $640MM - $652MM $610MM 5 to 7% Gross margin % 33 to 35% 34% Similar Opex as % of sales 25 to 27% 25% Similar Adjusted EBITDA $84MM - $86MM $73MM 14 to 18% Net income $32MM - $34MM $27.5MM 17 to 25%

Mr. Wintemute concluded: "We look forward to giving you a more detailed presentation during our upcoming earnings call, including with respect to our 2025 growth targets.”

Conference Call

Eric Wintemute, Chairman & CEO, Bob Trogele, COO, David T. Johnson, CFO, Scott Hendrix, U.S. Crop SVP and Jim Thompson, Leader of the Green Solutions Initiative, will conduct a conference call focusing on the financial results and strategic themes at 5:00 pm ET on May 9, 2023. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing 713-481-1320. Please call in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask for the American Vanguard call. The conference call will also be webcast live via the News and Media section of the Company’s web site at www.american-vanguard.com. To listen to the live webcast, go to the web site at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call will be archived on the Company’s web site.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops, manufactures, and markets solutions for crop protection and nutrition, turf and ornamentals management, commercial and consumer pest control. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® & Russell 3000® Indexes and the Standard & Poors Small Cap 600 Index. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the Company’s web site at www.american-vanguard.com.

The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the Company’s management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management’s current expectations. Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release.

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,568 $ 20,328 Receivables: Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $5,692 and $5,136, respectively 166,120 156,492 Other 9,999 9,816 Total receivables, net 176,119 166,308 Inventories 219,080 184,190 Prepaid expenses 15,324 15,850 Income taxes receivable 4,879 1,891 Total current assets 434,970 388,567 Property, plant and equipment, net 71,538 70,912 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,460 24,250 Intangible assets, net 181,909 184,664 Goodwill 47,366 47,010 Other assets 10,610 10,769 Deferred income tax assets, net 220 141 Total assets $ 771,073 $ 726,313 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 74,887 $ 69,000 Customer prepayments 70,338 110,597 Accrued program costs 71,379 60,743 Accrued expenses and other payables 38,038 20,982 Operating lease liabilities, current 5,367 5,279 Total current liabilities 260,009 266,601 Long-term debt, net 97,000 51,477 Operating lease liabilities, long term 19,614 19,492 Other liabilities, net of current installments 4,648 4,167 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 14,808 14,597 Total liabilities 396,079 356,334 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.10 par value per share; authorized 400,000 shares; none issued — — Common stock, $0.10 par value per share; authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued 34,463,829 shares at March 31, 2023 and 34,446,194 shares at December 31, 2022 3,446 3,444 Additional paid-in capital 107,591 105,634 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,636 ) (12,182 ) Retained earnings 329,812 328,745 Less treasury stock at cost, 5,057,727 shares at March 31, 2023 and 5,029,892 shares at December 31, 2022 (56,219 ) (55,662 ) Total stockholders’ equity 374,994 369,979 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 771,073 $ 726,313

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) For the three months

ended March 31 2023 2022 Net sales $ 124,885 $ 149,593 Cost of sales (86,348 ) (98,198 ) Gross profit 38,537 51,395 Operating expenses (35,272 ) (36,646 ) Operating income 3,265 14,749 Change in fair value of an equity investment (22 ) 83 Interest expense, net (1,686 ) (398 ) Income before provision for income taxes 1,557 14,434 Income tax benefit (expense) 361 (4,499 ) Net income $ 1,918 $ 9,935 Earnings per common share—basic $ 0.07 $ 0.33 Earnings per common share—assuming dilution $ 0.07 $ 0.33 Weighted average shares outstanding—basic 28,367 29,677 Weighted average shares outstanding—assuming dilution 29,073 30,349

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

ANALYSIS OF SALES

(Unaudited) For the three Months Ended

March 31 2023 2022 Change % Change Net sales: U.S. crop $ 61,876 $ 88,193 $ (26,317 ) -30 % U.S. non-crop 13,899 13,396 503 4 % Total U.S. 75,775 101,589 (25,814 ) -25 % International 49,110 48,004 1,106 2 % Total net sales: $ 124,885 $ 149,593 $ (24,708 ) -17 % Gross profit: U.S. crop $ 20,622 $ 33,993 $ (13,371 ) -39 % U.S. non-crop 5,446 5,767 (321 ) -6 % Total U.S. 26,068 39,760 (13,692 ) -34 % International 12,469 11,635 834 7 % Total gross profit: $ 38,537 $ 51,395 $ (12,858 ) -25 % Gross margin: U.S. crop 33 % 39 % U.S. non-crop 39 % 43 % Total U.S. 34 % 39 % International 25 % 24 % Gross margin: 31 % 34 %

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) For the three months

ended March 31 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,918 $ 9,935 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating

activities: Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 5,539 5,230 Amortization of other long-term assets 714 1,173 Provision for bad debts 581 494 Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration — 599 Stock-based compensation 1,474 1,563 Change in deferred income taxes 122 207 Change in liabilities for uncertain tax positions or unrecognized tax benefits 371 — Other 94 2 Foreign currency transaction gains (446 ) (261 ) Changes in assets and liabilities associated with operations: Increase in net receivables (8,779 ) (33,660 ) Increase in inventories (33,731 ) (11,738 ) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other assets 600 (800 ) Change in income tax receivable/payable, net (2,965 ) 3,046 Increase in accounts payable 5,655 9,677 Decrease in customer prepayments (22,759 ) (44,528 ) Increase in accrued program costs 10,660 24,601 (Decrease) increase in other payables and accrued expenses (500 ) 2,145 Net cash used in operating activities (41,452 ) (32,315 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (2,590 ) (3,294 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment — 54 Acquisition of a product line (703 ) — Intangible assets (15 ) (1,010 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,308 ) (4,250 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments under line of credit agreement (27,300 ) (12,000 ) Borrowings under line of credit agreement 72,000 58,000 Net receipt from the issuance of common stock under ESPP 480 436 Net receipt from the exercise of stock options 18 — Receipt payment for tax withholding on stock-based compensation awards (13 ) (2,174 ) Repurchase of common stock (557 ) (6,219 ) Payment of cash dividends (851 ) (594 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 43,777 37,449 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (983 ) 884 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 223 672 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 20,328 16,285 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 19,568 $ 17,841

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA 2023 2022 Net income, as reported $ 1,918 $ 9,935 Provision for income taxes (361 ) 4,499 Interest expense, net 1,686 398 Proxy costs 541 — Depreciation and amortization 6,253 6,472 Stock compensation 1,474 1,563 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 11,511 $ 22,867

1 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and non-cash stock compensation. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other financial measure so calculated and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. We provide these measures because we believe that they provide helpful comparisons to other companies in our industry and peer group. The items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are detailed in the reconciliation attached to this news release, and reflect an elimination of taxes, interest, depreciation, amortization, the effects of equity compensation, and the proxy contest costs. Other companies (including the Company’s competitors) may define EBITDA differently.

