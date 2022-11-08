American Vanguard Reports Third Quarter and Nine-Month 2022 Results

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD), today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Financial Highlights Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter – versus Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter

Net sales of $152 million in 2022, a 3.4% increase, compared with $147 million in 2021

Net income of $6.7 million in 2022, a 21.8% increase, compared with $5.5 million in 2021

Earnings per diluted share of $0.23 in 2022, a 27.8% increase, compared with $0.18 in 2021

Adjusted EBITDA of $18.9 million in 2022, a 11.2% increase, compared with $17.0 million in 2021

Financial Highlights Fiscal 2022 Nine Months – versus Fiscal 2021 Nine Months

Net sales of $450 million in 2022, a 13.1% increase, compared with $398 million in 2021

Net income of $23.5 million in 2022, a 71.5% increase, compared with $13.7 million in 2021

Earnings per diluted share of $0.78 in 2022, a 73.3% increase, compared with $0.45 in 2021

Adjusted EBITDA of $61.4 million in 2022, a 29.8% increase, compared to $47.3 million in 2021

Eric Wintemute, Chairman and CEO of American Vanguard commented, "We achieved strong third quarter results and through the first nine months of 2022 and are on pace to meet or exceed our full year performance targets. High crop commodity prices, a strong farm economy and seasonal pest pressure (particularly in corn and cotton) fueled continued growth of our US Crop business. Similarly, our international business recorded strong sales, led by Brazil (particularly our Counter nematicide), Mexico (due largely to soil fumigant sales) and a range of products for use on bananas and pineapples in Central America. Partially offsetting these gains, we experienced a decrease in net sales of our domestic non-crop business, due largely to softening of consumer spending in the lawn and garden markets.”

Mr. Wintemute continued, "Our year-to-date revenue performance exceeds the full-year 2022 growth target for net sales that we had set last March (13% actual growth v. 8-11% target), as does net income (71% actual growth v. 60-70% target) and adjusted EBITDA (30% actual growth v. 24-28% target). Faced with inflationary cost increases, supply chain challenges and high demand, we were able to implement appropriate price increases while maximizing factory activity. These factors contributed to higher net income as a percent of net sales for both the quarter and the first nine months. Additionally, we expect significant year-end debt reduction and a full-year adjusted EBITDA of approximately $80 million or 13% of expected sales. Finally, through a combination of an Accelerated Share Repurchase Plan and a 10b5-1 purchase plan, we acquired 1.5 million shares of AVD common stock during the first nine months of the year. These repurchases demonstrate our belief in the company’s long-term value and serve to enhance shareholder investment.”

Mr. Wintemute concluded, "We continue to pursue strategic growth initiatives to expand our core business and develop new technologies, with particular emphasis on Green Solutions and Precision Application innovations. As we announced over the past few weeks, we have established an alliance with NewLeaf Symbiotics, which will complement our existing portfolio of patented biological plant nutrients and soil health enrichments. In addition, we secured registration approval for use of our Counter nematicide on soybeans in Brazil, which will improve market penetration with a proprietary product, while advancing the adoption of SIMPAS prescription application technology in the largest Agricultural market in the world. We look forward to providing details on current business trends and these growth initiatives in our upcoming quarterly conference call.”

Conference Call

Eric Wintemute, Chairman & CEO, Bob Trogele EVP & COO and David T. Johnson, VP & CFO, will conduct a conference call focusing on the financial results at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT on Monday, November 8, 2022. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing 201-493-6744 – please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and ask for the American Vanguard call. The conference call will also be webcast live via the News and Media section of the Company’s web site at www.american-vanguard.com. To listen to the live webcast, go to the web site at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call will be archived on the Company’s web site.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management and public and animal health. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes and the Standard & Poor’s Small Cap 600 Index. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the Company’s web site at www.american-vanguard.com.

The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the Company’s management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management’s current expectations. Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release.

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) ASSETS September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,808 $ 16,285 Receivables: Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,535 and $3,938, respectively 194,515 149,326 Other 10,022 9,595 Total receivables, net 204,537 158,921 Inventories 192,309 154,306 Prepaid expenses 16,967 12,488 Income taxes receivable 2,180 — Total current assets 436,801 342,000 Property, plant and equipment, net 68,598 66,111 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,402 25,386 Intangible assets, net 187,207 197,841 Goodwill 46,215 46,260 Other assets 11,936 16,292 Deferred income tax assets, net 16 270 Total assets $ 776,175 $ 694,160 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current installments of other liabilities $ — $ 802 Accounts payable 81,919 67,140 Customer prepayments 222 63,064 Accrued program costs 108,016 63,245 Accrued expenses and other payables 24,390 20,745 Income taxes payable — 3,006 Current operating lease liabilities 5,329 5,059 Total current liabilities 219,876 223,061 Long-term debt, net 148,414 52,240 Long-term operating lease liabilities 20,536 20,780 Other liabilities, net of current installments 5,457 5,335 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 19,324 20,006 Total liabilities 413,607 321,422 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.10 par value per share; authorized 400,000 shares; none issued — — Common stock, $.10 par value per share; authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued 34,463,947 shares at September 30, 2022 and 34,248,218 shares at December 31, 2021 3,446 3,426 Additional paid-in capital 101,426 101,450 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,532 ) (13,784 ) Retained earnings 325,698 304,385 Less treasury stock at cost, 4,884,200 shares at September 30, 2022 and 3,361,040 shares at December 31, 2021 (52,470 ) (22,739 ) Total stockholders’ equity 362,568 372,738 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 776,175 $ 694,160

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 152,117 $ 147,298 $ 449,636 $ 398,063 Cost of sales (90,733 ) (90,234 ) (267,280 ) (243,729 ) Gross profit 61,384 57,064 182,356 154,334 Operating expenses (50,140 ) (48,410 ) (145,550 ) (132,934 ) Adjustment to bargain purchase gain on business acquisition — 292 — 171 Operating income 11,244 8,946 36,806 21,571 Change in fair value of equity investments (454 ) (668 ) (857 ) 103 Other income — — — 672 Interest expense, net (1,086 ) (962 ) (2,256 ) (2,921 ) Income before provision for income taxes and loss on equity method investment 9,704 7,316 33,693 19,425 Income tax expense (2,963 ) (1,517 ) (10,187 ) (5,324 ) Income before loss on equity method investment 6,741 5,799 23,506 14,101 Loss on equity method investment — (301 ) — (388 ) Net income $ 6,741 $ 5,498 $ 23,506 $ 13,713 Earnings per common share—basic $ .23 $ .18 $ .80 $ .46 Earnings per common share—assuming dilution $ .23 $ .18 $ .78 $ .45 Weighted average shares outstanding—basic 29,214 29,892 29,496 29,854 Weighted average shares outstanding—assuming dilution 29,805 30,390 30,128 30,470

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES ANALYSIS OF SALES (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the three months

ended September 30, 2022 2021 Change % Change Net sales: U.S. crop $ 69,115 $ 66,722 $ 2,393 4 % U.S. non-crop 18,936 21,622 (2,686 ) -12 % U.S. total 88,051 88,344 (293 ) 0 % International 64,066 58,954 5,112 9 % Net sales: $ 152,117 $ 147,298 $ 4,819 3 % Gross profit: U.S. crop $ 34,502 $ 30,237 $ 4,265 14 % U.S. non-crop 8,811 8,882 (71 ) -1 % U.S. total 43,313 39,119 4,194 11 % International 18,071 17,945 126 1 % Total gross profit: $ 61,384 $ 57,064 $ 4,320 8 %

For the nine months

ended September 30, 2022 2021 Change % Change Net sales: U.S. crop $ 220,503 $ 184,052 $ 36,451 20 % U.S. non-crop 53,648 60,563 (6,915 ) -11 % U.S. total 274,151 244,615 29,536 12 % International 175,485 153,448 22,037 14 % Net sales: $ 449,636 $ 398,063 $ 51,573 13 % Gross profit: U.S. crop $ 104,599 $ 78,313 $ 26,286 34 % U.S. non-crop 24,826 28,047 (3,221 ) -11 % U.S. total 129,425 106,360 23,065 22 % International 52,931 47,974 4,957 10 % Total gross profit: $ 182,356 $ 154,334 $ 28,022 18 %

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 23,506 $ 13,713 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 16,649 17,045 Amortization of other long-term assets 2,656 2,981 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 265 — Accretion of discounted liabilities 28 (10 ) Amortization of deferred loan fees 174 294 Provision for bad debts 597 1,202 Loan principal and interest forgiveness — (672 ) Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration 621 520 Stock-based compensation 4,396 5,309 Change in deferred income taxes (64 ) (560 ) Change in fair value of equity investments 857 (103 ) Loss on equity method investment — 388 Adjustment to bargain purchase gain on business acquisition — (171 ) Net foreign currency adjustments 218 (330 ) Changes in assets and liabilities associated with operations: Increase in net receivables (46,289 ) (42,979 ) Increase in inventories (38,987 ) (4,325 ) Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets (4,272 ) (2,194 ) (Increase) decrease in income tax receivable/payable, net (5,201 ) 2,031 Increase in net operating lease liability 10 183 Increase in accounts payable 14,418 7,769 Decrease in customer prepayments (62,831 ) (38,272 ) Increase in accrued program costs 45,016 33,982 Increase in other payables and accrued expenses 2,555 4,025 Net cash used in operating activities (45,678 ) (174 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (8,946 ) (7,963 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 46 — Acquisition of product line — (10,000 ) Intangible assets (1,078 ) (285 ) Investments — (183 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,978 ) (18,431 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments under line of credit agreement (64,000 ) (57,408 ) Borrowings under line of credit agreement 160,000 86,000 Payment of contingent consideration — (250 ) Net receipt from the issuance of common stock under ESPP 837 743 Net receipt from the exercise of stock options 783 172 Payment for tax withholding on stock-based compensation awards (2,020 ) (2,915 ) Repurchase of common stock (33,731 ) (4,579 ) Payment of cash dividends (2,072 ) (1,789 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 59,797 19,974 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 4,141 1,369 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 382 (574 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 16,285 15,923 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 20,808 $ 16,718

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income, as reported $ 6,741 $ 5,498 $ 23,506 $ 13,713 Provision for income taxes 2,963 1,517 10,187 5,324 Interest expense, net 1,086 962 2,256 2,921 Depreciation and amortization 6,562 7,285 19,305 20,026 Stock compensation 1,560 1,711 4,396 5,309 Proxy contest activities — — 1,785 — Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 18,912 $ 16,973 $ 61,435 $ 47,293

2 Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash stock compensation, and proxy contest activities. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other financial measures so calculated and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. We provide these measures because we believe that they provide helpful comparisons to other companies in our industry and peer group. The items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are detailed in the reconciliation attached to this news release. Other companies (including the Company’s competitors) may define Adjusted EBITDA differently.

