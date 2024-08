Americans Now Seek 53% Bigger Nest Eggs, on Average, for Retirement. Here's Why.

Northwest Mutual has released its 2024 Planning & Progress Study -- and it offers some eye-opening findings concerning retirement. For example, it found U.S. adults thinking they will need $1.46 million to retire comfortably -- a figure fully 15% higher than the 2023 estimate and a whopping 53% higher than the 2020 retirement sum.Here's a look at why there was such a big jump, and what the information means for you.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool