25.10.2023 14:17:34

Amphenol Corp. Q3 Income Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $513.9 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $496.6 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $3.199 billion from $3.295 billion last year.

Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $513.9 Mln. vs. $496.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.83 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q3): $3.199 Bln vs. $3.295 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.75 to $0.77 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.090 to $3.150 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.94 to $2.96 Full year revenue guidance: $12.317to $12.377Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amphenol Corp.mehr Nachrichten