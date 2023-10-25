Amphenol Corp. Q3 Income Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $513.9 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $496.6 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $3.199 billion from $3.295 billion last year.

Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $513.9 Mln. vs. $496.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.83 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q3): $3.199 Bln vs. $3.295 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.75 to $0.77 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.090 to $3.150 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.94 to $2.96 Full year revenue guidance: $12.317to $12.377Bln