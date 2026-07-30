credit agricole asset management group caam group Aktie
WKN DE: A143DP / ISIN: FR0004125920
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30.07.2026 11:51:38
Amundi Q2 Net Income Declines
(RTTNews) - Amundi (AMUN.PA) reported that its second-quarter net income attributable to the group declined 42.8% to 409 million euros from 715 million euros, a year ago. Reported earnings per share fell 43.1% to 1.98 euros from 3.48 euros. Net income attributable to the group on an adjusted basis grew 28.9% to 431 million euros. Adjusted earnings per share reached 2.09 euros, up 28.3% from 1.63 euros.
Net revenue on an adjusted basis reached 933 million euros, up 18.0% from last year. Net management fees totaled 837 million euros, representing a 16.7% increase year-over-year.
Amundi shares are trading at 93.65 euros on the Euronext Paris Exchange, up 6.00%.
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