credit agricole asset management group caam group Aktie

credit agricole asset management group caam group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A143DP / ISIN: FR0004125920

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.07.2026 11:51:38

Amundi Q2 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Amundi (AMUN.PA) reported that its second-quarter net income attributable to the group declined 42.8% to 409 million euros from 715 million euros, a year ago. Reported earnings per share fell 43.1% to 1.98 euros from 3.48 euros. Net income attributable to the group on an adjusted basis grew 28.9% to 431 million euros. Adjusted earnings per share reached 2.09 euros, up 28.3% from 1.63 euros.

Net revenue on an adjusted basis reached 933 million euros, up 18.0% from last year. Net management fees totaled 837 million euros, representing a 16.7% increase year-over-year.

Amundi shares are trading at 93.65 euros on the Euronext Paris Exchange, up 6.00%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu credit agricole asset management group caam group

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu credit agricole asset management group caam group

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!